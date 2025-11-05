Marriage unfiltered: The truth behind the ‘perfect’ posts
Updated | By ECR / DW
Instagram shows us flowers, holidays, and smiling faces, but what’s the real truth behind those perfect couple selfies?
Instagram shows us flowers, holidays, and smiling faces, but what’s the real truth behind those perfect couple selfies?
In the season finale of Don’t Hold Back, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba sits down with her husband, Skhu Mayaba, for an open, funny, and deeply honest conversation about what love looks like when no one is watching.
They unpack the truth behind curated couple content and share how real relationships need growth, honesty, and quiet acts of love.
Skhu shares that real love often shows up in the small, everyday things rather than grand gestures.
This episode strips away the filters and reveals what marriage really takes: teamwork, patience, and a willingness to grow together.
How do you keep love real in a world of filters?
Nozibele and Skhu reflect on how social media can create pressure to look perfect and how couples can avoid the comparison trap.
Their conversation reminds listeners that behind every #couplegoals photo is real work, real learning, and moments of vulnerability that don’t make it to the feed.
Watch or listen to the full episode below:
What happens when your first heartbreak is your mother?
Meanwhile, in a previous episode, author and coach Moshitadi Lehlomela joined Nozibele to explore what many people silently carry - the mother wound.
“I realised that I had a mother wound in varsity,” Moshitadi said. “I felt alone. I felt defective.”
The conversation looks at how childhood pain can show up later in life, how to unlearn toxic patterns, and what it means to mother yourself with compassion.
Listen or watch the full conversation below.
Don’t Hold Back is an internationally recognised podcast co-produced byJacaranda FM, East Coast Radio, and Deutsche Welle. Each episode tackles taboo topics and real-life challenges faced by South Africans under 35 - from identity and culture to mental health and relationships.
MORE ABOUT NOZIBELE QAMNGANA-MAYABA:
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is an award-winning author, HIV activist, certified life coach, and TV presenter. She is best known for her bestselling book I Am Still Me and for hosting the groundbreaking docu-series #YesIHaveHIV, which earned critical acclaim for its impact on HIV awareness in South Africa. A respected public speaker and social commentator, Nozibele uses her platforms to challenge stigma, empower young people, and lead honest conversations about identity, health, and personal growth
Don’t Hold Back has received international and local recognition, including:
- Bronze Winner - 2023 Anthem Awards (Education, Art & Culture / Podcast or Audio)
- Finalist - 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards
- Shortlisted - 2023 Publisher Podcast Awards (Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast)
- Finalist - 2023 AIB Awards (Presenter of the Year: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba)
- Spotlight of the Year (Podcast) - 2023 African Podcast and Voice Awards
- Gold Winner - 2024 South African Podcasting Awards (Wellness & Relationships)
Find more episodes of #DontHoldBack in the channel below, or wherever you get your favourite podcasts:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Are holidays for rest or adventure?
Which side are you on: total relaxation or action-packed adventure? Find...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
What's the most sold product in South Africa?
Business founder and CEO, Jandre de Beer, shares the five most sold prod...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago