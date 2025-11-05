Marriage unfiltered: The truth behind the ‘perfect’ posts

In the season finale of Don’t Hold Back, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba sits down with her husband, Skhu Mayaba, for an open, funny, and deeply honest conversation about what love looks like when no one is watching.

They unpack the truth behind curated couple content and share how real relationships need growth, honesty, and quiet acts of love.

Skhu shares that real love often shows up in the small, everyday things rather than grand gestures.

This episode strips away the filters and reveals what marriage really takes: teamwork, patience, and a willingness to grow together.

How do you keep love real in a world of filters?

Nozibele and Skhu reflect on how social media can create pressure to look perfect and how couples can avoid the comparison trap.

Their conversation reminds listeners that behind every #couplegoals photo is real work, real learning, and moments of vulnerability that don’t make it to the feed.

Watch or listen to the full episode below: