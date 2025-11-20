Who is the man whose app sparked the rise of Checkers Sixty60?

The on-demand delivery platform known today as Checkers Sixty60 did not begin as an in-house supermarket project. Instead, much of its foundation was built by Vutlharhi “Donald” Valoyi, the CEO and founder of Zulzi. His company played a central role in creating the systems that allowed Sixty60 to grow into the country’s leading rapid delivery service. Zulzi developed the original Sixty60 platform and continues to maintain key functions, including the customer app, store app, dashboards, order allocation engine and the integration with SAP point-of-sale systems.

What role does Zulzi still play in Sixty60? According to MyBroadband, Zulzi remains deeply involved in the day-to-day technical backbone of the service. “Zulzi still plays a major role in maintaining Sixty60, with over 34 engineers, project managers, and quality assurance coming from us,” it said. Valoyi first launched Zulzi in 2013, and years later, in 2018, began working closely with the Shoprite Group to construct what would eventually become the Checkers Sixty60 platform. When did Sixty60 officially launch? The on-demand service launched in November 2019, coinciding with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The timing, combined with a robust technological build, resulted in immense success, securing its place as South Africa’s most widely used on-demand delivery platform. Where did Valoyi’s journey begin? Valoyi was born in Ntshuxi village in Limpopo. Growing up as one of five siblings, he attended primary and secondary school in the province. In an interview with Startup Club ZA, he recalled the challenges of his childhood environment. “If I recall back then, we didn’t even have electricity. We didn’t have water. It was standard in a lot of villages, you go to a river to try and get some water,” he said. Despite these obstacles, he described himself as ambitious, even admitting that he once dreamed of owning the Orlando Pirates football club.

How did Zulzi begin? His attention then shifted fully to Zulzi, which he launched as an e-commerce platform focused initially on students. The service sold books and electronics with delivery times of an hour or less. “That’s when the idea of starting an on-demand delivery platform started,” he said. Zulzi has since evolved into a full online convenience store offering products across numerous categories. It allows customers to split delivery fees with friends or family and provides real-time product replacements when items are unavailable. How is Zulzi performing today? In August 2024, Zulzi told MyBroadband that the app had undergone a revamp and was processing more than 5,000 daily orders from its dark stores. “Our dark stores are located in Johannesburg North, Pretoria and Centurion. We have continued to grow at 80% year on year, and we currently have 300 drivers on our network,” said Valoyi. Why did Checkers take an interest in Zulzi? Zulzi’s strong performance and engineering capabilities soon attracted major retailers. Checkers expressed particular interest because it had no legacy systems at the time. “We started to chat to them when they realised that we could build world-class systems that address some of their complex problems,” Valoyi said. One of these challenges was real-time product replacement, a major hurdle in online grocery retail. Zulzi built the customer-facing platform, catalogue engine, and dashboard controlling orders, users and store managers. What impact did this partnership have? The collaboration proved to be a turning point. Checkers Sixty60 became a dominant force in rapid retail, showcasing the potential of tech startups and corporate partnerships. “Sixty60 has been a huge success and an example of what we can do when we work together,” said Valoyi. He added that large companies should be more open to partnering with startups and giving them room to grow. What is Valoyi focused on now? Today, Valoyi heads a leading engineering team specialising in retail technology and logistics. One of Zulzi’s more unusual recent moves came from a light-hearted idea: on-demand cattle deliveries. “It started as a joke and now we have sold 15 cows within 15 minutes at Zulzi,” he said.

