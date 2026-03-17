Major changes coming for online shopping in South Africa

New proposals aim to close the gaps in South Africa's e-commerce protection framework, holding platforms more accountable for the harm consumers experience online.

New proposals aim to close the gaps in South Africa's e-commerce protection framework, holding platforms more accountable for the harm consumers experience online.

Shopping online in South Africa could look very different if sweeping new proposals are adopted by government. A landmark joint position paper released by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) on World Consumer Rights Day 2026 has laid out a roadmap for reforming how consumers are protected when they shop online. According to NCC, the paper was developed to assess the challenges consumers face online and to recommend ways to strengthen protection. While e-commerce has made it possible to buy goods without leaving home, it has introduced problems around marketing practices, returns, refunds, delivery, data privacy and the conduct of third-party sellers on major platforms.

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How widespread are consumer complaints about online shopping? The scale of the problem is significant. CGSO chief executive Queen Munyai noted that for the past five years, e-commerce has accounted for more than 20% of all consumer complaints received by her office. These include misleading advertising, non-delivery, damaged goods, non-compliant return policies, refunds that never arrive, and counterfeit products sold through third-party sellers. Munyai also raised concerns about the fragmented nature of the current system. As a mediation body, the CGSO has no power to enforce its recommendations, leaving consumers with limited and often costly options when suppliers refuse to engage. What changes to the law are being proposed? The paper puts forward short-, medium-, and long-term recommendations. Key among these are proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection Act No. 68 of 2008 and the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act No. 25 of 2002. These would close gaps around cooling-off periods, return costs, and online trade descriptions, ensuring consumers receive the same protections whether they shop in-store or online. The paper also recommends that offshore e-commerce retailers operating in South Africa be required to appoint local representatives, giving consumers and regulators a credible point of contact for complaints and compliance.

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Will online platforms be held more accountable? One of the more far-reaching proposals involves imposing joint liability on platforms that host third-party sellers. Currently, consumers who experience problems are referred back to the third-party seller, shifting responsibility away from the platform. The paper draws on a 2020 California court ruling that held Amazon liable for injuries caused by third-party products as a model for South Africa. Additional recommendations include a central complaints handling platform, a rapid product safety alert system modelled on the European RAPEX system, and stronger enforcement of data consent rights under the Protection of Personal Information Act. The full joint paper is available on the CGSO and NCC websites.

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