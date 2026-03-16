A look back on the 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

It's almost time for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2026 and we're feeling a bit nostalgic. Here's a look back at what we did in 2025.

It's almost time for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2026 and we're feeling a bit nostalgic. Here's a look back at what we did in 2025.

In preparation for The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2026, we’re warming up with The Warm Up! Before we take a look at those details, we want you to reminisce on the last, ICONIC day. The atmosphere at the 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk was electric well before anyone crossed the start line.

What set the tone before the walk even began? DJ Ty Stoltz set the mood, a local pantsula crew got the crowd on their feet and Virgin Active's Linda Zwane delivered an energising warm-up. ECR presenter Styles Mbatha ensured participants were primed and ready as thousands gathered along the KwaZulu-Natal promenade. When the moment came to begin, the East Coast Breakfast team stood at the start line, horn in hand, marking the start of a day of family fun

How did entertainment unfold along the route? Entertainment was woven into every stage of the walk. The journey opened with the KZN Youth Wind Band, setting a celebratory tone from the outset. Danny Guselli and Tee Xaba then brought energy alongside students from Our Lady of Fatima Dominican Convent School, while station three became a full party zone with Shaina-Rae, Matt Davies, Tim Lewis and Dolphins mascot Dolphy keeping spirits high. Participants also had the opportunity to stop for selfies with their favourite ECR presenters at various points along the route. At each refreshment station, an ECR presenter cheered walkers on, with hydration provided by aQuellé throughout the event. Was there anything exclusive for 10km walkers? Those on the 10km route were treated to a bonus stop featuring Deon G alongside Sharks mascot Sharky, powering participants through the final stretch of the longer route.

What happened at the finish line? As participants approached Moses Mabhida People's Park, Carol Ofori and the ECR and Suncoast Cheerleaders danced and cheered walkers across the finish line. Yashna performed the Big Walk Anthem before Stacey and J Sbu welcomed everyone into the cool-down zone. Kyle Deutch and his band kept the celebration going with live music, while Suncoast and East Coast Radio handed out spot prizes. Sheralee led a warm-down Zumba session, with Queenfitnass guiding participants through stretches before J Sbu took to the decks and Stacey closed out the day with energy and flair..

What was the charitable highlight of the day? The most meaningful moment came with the presentation of a R120,000 cheque to the KZN Cerebral Palsy Association, drawing an emotional response from the crowd. The 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk proved once again that the event stands for far more than physical activity, it was a day of community, culture and charity along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

The Warm Up 2026 In the spirit of all things exciting, we're preparing you for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2026. From 16 to 20 March, join us at 5 pm, for a 2.5km walk along the Durban promenade. We're getting you ready to take on the big day on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

