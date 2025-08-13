Living positively with HIV in 2025
Updated | By ECR / DW
Living positively is about more than health, it’s about owning your story.
In a world where HIV is still surrounded by misunderstanding and stigma, living openly can be an act of courage.
In the latest episode of Don’t Hold Back - a co-production between East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and DW, host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba speaks with Phenyo Moletsane about what it means to be a proud Black, gay man living with HIV in 2025.
Phenyo shares the moments that shaped his journey: from receiving his diagnosis to choosing to speak publicly about it, despite the risks.
He opens up about navigating love and relationships, the emotional weight of disclosure, and how HIV stigma still shows up in everyday life - from online spaces to family gatherings.
The conversation also tackles the broader issues: the need for mental health support, the importance of honest conversations about safe sex, and why representation matters for LGBTQIA+ youth.
Phenyo’s story challenges stereotypes and shows that life with HIV can be full, joyful, and unapologetically authentic.
Don’t Hold Back is about real stories without filters. This episode will make you think differently about HIV and the people living with it.
Watch or listen now below:
Meanwhile, in the Season 3 launch episode of Don’t Hold Back, Nozibele sat down with powerhouse speaker Sibulele Sibaca-Nomnganga to unpack a life marked by profound loss - and even greater triumph.
Sibulele lost both parents in childhood, a grief that shaped her early life. But that was only the beginning. From navigating miscarriage and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to becoming a twin mom and respected leader in the NGO world, Sibulele shared the truth behind her strength - and the choice to be visible and vulnerable.
LISTEN TO | WATCH the launch episode of Season 3 below, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
Don’t Hold Back is an internationally recognised podcast created by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and Deutsche Welle. Each episode tackles taboo topics and real-life challenges faced by South Africans under 35 - from identity and culture to mental health and relationships.
MORE ABOUT NOZIBELE QAMNGANA-MAYABA:
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is an award-winning author, HIV activist, certified life coach, and TV presenter. She is best known for her bestselling book I Am Still Me and for hosting the groundbreaking docu-series #YesIHaveHIV, which earned critical acclaim for its impact on HIV awareness in South Africa. A respected public speaker and social commentator, Nozibele uses her platforms to challenge stigma, empower young people, and lead honest conversations about identity, health, and personal growth.
Find more episodes of #DontHoldBack in the channel below, or wherever you get your favourite podcasts:
