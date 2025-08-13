Living positively with HIV in 2025

In a world where HIV is still surrounded by misunderstanding and stigma, living openly can be an act of courage.

In the latest episode of Don’t Hold Back - a co-production between East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and DW, host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba speaks with Phenyo Moletsane about what it means to be a proud Black, gay man living with HIV in 2025.

Phenyo shares the moments that shaped his journey: from receiving his diagnosis to choosing to speak publicly about it, despite the risks.

He opens up about navigating love and relationships, the emotional weight of disclosure, and how HIV stigma still shows up in everyday life - from online spaces to family gatherings.

The conversation also tackles the broader issues: the need for mental health support, the importance of honest conversations about safe sex, and why representation matters for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Phenyo’s story challenges stereotypes and shows that life with HIV can be full, joyful, and unapologetically authentic.

Don’t Hold Back is about real stories without filters. This episode will make you think differently about HIV and the people living with it.

Watch or listen now below: