Living at home as an adult: To pay rent or not to pay rent?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Tackling a topic that’s plaguing a lot of people in today’s economy, Stacey and J Sbu asked you if adults who live at home should pay rent or not. Here’s what you had to say...
You’re an adult, living at home with your family, enjoying mum’s cooking, dad’s random life lectures and the comfort of never running out of toilet paper. Then one day, as you’re about to grab that last slice of bread, a bombshell drops: “We need to talk about you contributing to the household..."
Paying rent while living with your family is one of those topics that can turn a peaceful dinner into a full-on family debate. Some swear it’s a rite of passage, a way to learn responsibility and respect for the household. Others believe it’s an outrageous ask when you’re still trying to climb out of the “broke and figuring it out” phase of life.
For some families, the rent conversation is purely symbolic, a lesson in budgeting. For others, it’s about survival because groceries and electricity don’t pay for themselves. Let’s be honest, the Wi-Fi alone is worth at least half your soul.
Stacey Norman shared a story about her first job and how her mother asked for a third of the money for rent. A few years later, at 19, she moved out!
While J Sbu didn’t pay rent, he was responsible for groceries, which taught him how to budget properly.
Quraisha Roopnarain shared the following on Facebook: “Yes I still live at home and pay rent, I have been contributing to rent from the age of 15 and I am now 34. Parent brought us up to take responsibility at a young age.”
Mabuza Ntobeko Nkululeko said: “I'm still living at home and well I contribute towards the groceries and insurance.”
We asked you on WhatsApp if you think adults should pay rent if they still live with their parents, here's what you had to say:
