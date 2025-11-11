LISTEN: Women for Change spokesperson chats to Stacey and J Sbu about national shutdown

After seeing social media turn purple, Stacey and J Sbu spoke with Women for Change spokesperson Cameron Kasambala. Here’s what Kasambala had to say about the movement.

This movement has mobilised citizens across the country, with the colour purple dominating social media as a symbol of solidarity.

South Africa is witnessing a significant moment in its ongoing struggle against gender-based violence and femicide. The G20 Women’s Shutdown , led by Women for Change, is not just another campaign; it is a collective demand for the government to recognise gender-based violence as a national disaster.

The legacy of activism and the need for change

Over the years, South Africa has seen countless marches, campaigns, and vigils, all calling for safety, justice, and dignity for women. Despite these efforts, the statistics remain alarming. Femicide rates have increased by 33%, making the country’s figures six times the global average. Every day, 15 women are killed and 117 rape cases are reported, painting a grim picture that cannot be ignored.

Women for Change has built upon previous movements, such as the 2018 “Enough is Enough” campaign, and continues to push for meaningful progress. Their recent demonstration, which included an unburied casket in honour of the 5,578 women killed in the past year, was a stark reminder of the crisis at hand. Despite repeated calls for action, the government’s response has been limited to assurances that existing legislation is sufficient.

Economic and social impact of the shutdown

The G20 Women’s Shutdown is designed to disrupt the status quo. By encouraging people to halt all work and spending for a day on Friday, 21 November, the movement aims to demonstrate the economic power of women and the broader community. The national shutdown will take place on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit, set for 22 and 23 November in Johannesburg.

This peaceful protest sends a clear message: the country’s economy cannot function without the contributions of women, and their absence will be felt. The hope is that this economic consequence will prompt those in power to take the issue seriously and implement real change.

The power of symbolism and collective action

The movement’s use of the colour purple on social media and the call for moments of silence at midday are more than symbolic gestures. They foster a sense of unity and belonging, allowing individuals to participate even if they cannot physically join the shutdown. With over 800,000 signatures on their petition, Women for Change has demonstrated the strength of collective action.

The organisers hope that the G20 Women’s Shutdown will spark ongoing conversations about gender-based violence, both in public forums and private spaces. The aim is not only to create a moment of national reflection but to ensure that the fight for safety and justice continues beyond a single day. By standing together, South Africans can drive the change needed to secure a safer future for all.

Listen to the full conversation below: