 Listen: Why we keep relationships we don’t want
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Still texting that friend you secretly outgrew? Here’s why we keep relationships we don’t want and how to let go!

Let’s be honest, we all have that one friend, colleague or even family member we keep in our lives for reasons we can’t quite explain. Maybe you’re nodding along in the group chat or tolerating a coworker’s endless drama, all while secretly wishing you could hit the “unsubscribe” button. Why do we do this to ourselves?

Stacey and J Sbu dove into this very topic with their signature mix of humour and honesty. They asked listeners to fess up: how many relationships are you maintaining just out of habit, guilt or convenience? 

Stacey pointed out that it’s not always about drama; sometimes, you’ve just outgrown someone, but it feels easier to keep things as they are than to have a tough conversation. J Sbu joked about those friends you wouldn’t miss if they quietly disappeared from your life (and you might even sleep better!).

You chimed in with real-life stories. One caller shared how he tried to keep a relationship with his child’s mother alive out of gratitude for her past support, even though it was draining him. 

Another listener described the delicate dance of staying on good terms with a tricky coworker just to avoid office politics. Both stories highlight how guilt, loyalty and self-preservation can keep us tied to relationships that no longer serve us.

