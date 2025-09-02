LISTEN: Who is getting the heirloom in your family?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Stacey (minus J Sbu) asked you about your family heirlooms and who is getting them. Here's what you had to say.
Every family has something special, a treasured item passed down through generations, carrying stories, secrets, and sometimes a bit of drama. Stacey Norman opened up about her own family's heirloom, sparking a lively discussion about who gets these precious items and why.
Stacey shared a particularly secretive story: "Approximately a decade ago, my G Unit, who has recently turned 94, called me aside and said to me, 'Sweet, sweet ducky... I'm going to give you something.' And it was a ring, her great-grandmother's earring turned into a ring. The catch? 'You are not under any circumstances to ever tell your mother that I gave it to you.'"
The secrecy, Stacey explained, was because her grandmother believed her mother would keep the jewellery safe, but Stacey would actually use it. "I think it was also her way of trying to get me to find a man, you know, and get married," Stacey joked.
Listeners chimed in with their own stories. One listener admitted: "It's all coming my way... I can't actually own it all," hinting at a bit of sibling rivalry.
Kevin from Amanzimtoti shared: "The family heirloom that I have possession of is our 21st key... It's always passed down to the youngest." Meanwhile, Kate from Pietermaritzburg revealed: "I'm the only daughter and I got everything 'cause my mother didn't like any of my sister-in-laws."
Amy from Westbrook added a touch of history: "I've got my mom's engagement ring, which I use as my engagement ring. It's about 250, 300 years old."
Whether it's a ring, a key, or a family secret, heirlooms are more than objects—they're symbols of love, legacy, and sometimes, a little family intrigue.
