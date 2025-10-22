LISTEN: What’s the most valuable thing you’ve ever lost?

While most of us aren’t losing million-rand paintings, we all know the sting of losing something that truly matters and that’s exactly what Stacey and J Sbu wanted to explore with the people of KZN on their show. They asked: What's the most valuable thing you’ve ever lost?

Paris recently played host to one of the most daring art thefts in modern history. Priceless masterpieces disappeared from a museum in broad daylight, as thieves expertly disabled alarms, bypassed security and walked away with pieces worth millions. It’s the kind of story that makes headlines and makes us think.

Listeners opened up with stories of heartbreak, lessons learned and the unexpected ways loss shapes us. Stacey and J Sbu explored it all, reminding us that what we lose often tells us as much about ourselves as what we hold dear.

We heard from Lena who misplaced her wedding ring. She unfortunately lost her husband in January 2025. Malacai from Pietermaritzburg lost an item from his cousin and still hasn’t told her!

Chris spoke about the diamond that fell out of his mom’s diamond ring. He was around ten years old back then, his determination allowed him to spend 3 hours to search for the diamond which he found!

Michelle’s mother’s gift of a gold cluster set was misplaced while Mario left his laptop on top of his car and drove off completely forgetting where it was!

