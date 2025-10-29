LISTEN: What do you always take from a hotel?

There’s something about a hotel room that brings out the inner magpie in all of us. Whether it’s the allure of miniature toiletries or the irresistible fluffiness of a bathrobe, the temptation to pocket a little memento is almost universal. What do people actually take home, and where do we draw the line between a harmless keepsake and outright pilfering?

The most common items to vanish from hotel rooms are the little luxuries: those tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body lotion. One guest confessed to taking the “fancy soaps and shower caps” as part of the holiday ritual, claiming it helps bring a bit of that holiday feeling back home. The scent of Charlotte Rhys in your own bathroom? Who could resist!

Sugar sachets also seem to be a popular choice. Talia, a listener, admitted to always slipping a few into her bag, justifying it as a way to “keep sweet” wherever she goes. There’s even a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that she could start a side business selling them by the sachet!

However, not everyone stops at the consumables. The real controversy arises with the bigger ticket items. One anecdote involved a friend who nonchalantly took home an entire hotel robe, much to the horror (and secret admiration) of her mates. “She must think she’s the Beyoncé of the group,” quipped the hosts, pondering whether her face now graces a hotel blacklist somewhere.

Towels, too, have been known to find their way into suitcases, though one listener sheepishly recounted being caught out when the hotel manager called to request their return. With some hotels now embedding trackers in their towels, the stakes have never been higher!

Of course, there are those who claim the moral high ground, insisting they only take what’s clearly meant for guests, those “little care packages” left out for use and enjoyment.

Where does the line lie? Is it cheeky to take a shower cap, or is it crossing into criminal territory with a robe? Perhaps the answer lies in intent - and in the hope that your next hotel stay still has a fluffy gown waiting for you.

