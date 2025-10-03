 LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

East Coast Drive wrapped 29 September to 3 October
East Coast Drive wrapped 29 September to 3 October / ECR images

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.

We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tabla remix of Sister Bethina is ‘sprinkled with some Durban curry’

Springboks stun Durban: Nick Tatham unpacks record-breaking victory and what it means for SA

On Friday, as anticipation built across KwaZulu-Natal, our Sports Lead Nick Tatham gave us an inside look at the Springboks’ mindset. The team’s focus was evident even before kick-off, and by Saturday evening, their determination had been emphatically proven on the field.

Now, with such a powerful display behind them, the big questions emerge. What does this dominant win signal for the Springboks going forward, and how much of a statement have they made to the rest of the rugby world? Nick, in studio as always, unpacks the atmosphere, the achievement and the road ahead.

Listen to the full conversation here: 

Over-commercialisation: Does it revitalise or erode communities?

Stacey and J Sbu hosted a discussion with listeners about the impact of over-commercialising residential areas. The conversation was prompted by recent changes in places like Umhlanga, where new business developments, including a proposed casino, have sparked debate among residents. 

Listen to the full conversation below

ALSO READ: How South Africa’s blind cricket team is breaking barriers on and off the field

Parents face tough choices: Balancing passion with practicality in children’s future careers

In today’s changing world, parents face the dilemma of whether to direct their children toward traditional careers or emerging fields shaped by technology and automation. Professions once seen as stable, like law or medicine, are evolving or shrinking, while careers in coding, robotics, and engineering are increasingly valued.

Parents must balance financial security with supporting their children’s passions. Some advocate letting children follow their interests, while others stress building practical skills as a safety net.

Listen to the full conversation here:

Mental health and support: How this confession started a powerful conversation

Daniel shared a heartfelt confession about finding a letter from his girlfriend, revealing her past suicidal thoughts. Unsure whether to confront her or seek help, Daniel’s dilemma sparked a sensitive discussion on mental health.

Listeners called in with their own experiences, emphasising the importance of open communication, professional support, and community. The conversation highlighted the challenges faced by those supporting loved ones in crisis and the need for patience, understanding, and accessible mental health care.

Listen to the full conversation here: 

ALSO READ: Speeding fines under AARTO: What South African drivers need to know

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of ECR Images

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Stacey Norman J Sbu Stacey and J Sbu

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.