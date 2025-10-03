LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Springboks stun Durban: Nick Tatham unpacks record-breaking victory and what it means for SA





On Friday, as anticipation built across KwaZulu-Natal, our Sports Lead Nick Tatham gave us an inside look at the Springboks’ mindset. The team’s focus was evident even before kick-off, and by Saturday evening, their determination had been emphatically proven on the field. Now, with such a powerful display behind them, the big questions emerge. What does this dominant win signal for the Springboks going forward, and how much of a statement have they made to the rest of the rugby world? Nick, in studio as always, unpacks the atmosphere, the achievement and the road ahead. Listen to the full conversation here:

Over-commercialisation: Does it revitalise or erode communities?

Stacey and J Sbu hosted a discussion with listeners about the impact of over-commercialising residential areas. The conversation was prompted by recent changes in places like Umhlanga, where new business developments, including a proposed casino, have sparked debate among residents. Listen to the full conversation below

Parents face tough choices: Balancing passion with practicality in children’s future careers





In today’s changing world, parents face the dilemma of whether to direct their children toward traditional careers or emerging fields shaped by technology and automation. Professions once seen as stable, like law or medicine, are evolving or shrinking, while careers in coding, robotics, and engineering are increasingly valued. Parents must balance financial security with supporting their children’s passions. Some advocate letting children follow their interests, while others stress building practical skills as a safety net. Listen to the full conversation here:

Mental health and support: How this confession started a powerful conversation





Daniel shared a heartfelt confession about finding a letter from his girlfriend, revealing her past suicidal thoughts. Unsure whether to confront her or seek help, Daniel’s dilemma sparked a sensitive discussion on mental health. Listeners called in with their own experiences, emphasising the importance of open communication, professional support, and community. The conversation highlighted the challenges faced by those supporting loved ones in crisis and the need for patience, understanding, and accessible mental health care. Listen to the full conversation here:



Image courtesy of ECR Images