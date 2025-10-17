LISTEN: Wrap up the week with Stacey and J Sbu
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.
We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.
ALSO READ: South Africa’s first AI factory goes live
Kiddies Hotline: What’s something grown-ups always say that doesn’t make sense to you?
This week, the duo asked the kids: "What’s something grown-ups always say that doesn’t make sense to you?"
Jordan spoke about his parents asking him to pull up his socks when he's not even wearing socks!
Listen to what the little ones of KZN had to say below:
Body Insecurities: How did you learn to live with them?
So what happens when you finally decide to stop apologising for your body and start embracing it? Stacey and J Sbu asked you, the people of KZN, to weigh in on your turning point, that moment when you began living freely in your own skin. Research shows that true self-acceptance often grows through support, not pressure.
What helped you get there? Was it a kind word, a life event or finally seeing your worth?
Here's what you had to say:
Crime crisis in SA: Who is really to blame?
Stacey and J Sbu wanted to know: who’s really to blame? In this week’s Great Drive Debate, they asked you, the people of KZN, whether South Africa’s shocking crime rate stems from bad policing or from a deeper societal breakdown.
Are our law enforcement agencies failing us, or have communities themselves lost their moral compass?
Here's what you had to say:
AI remixes: Hit music reimagined and a cool Drive Team tune!
AI tools are now allowing users to upload songs to instantly transform them into different genres.
It's almost like a musical cosplay. Stacey and J Sbu dug into the nitty-gritty of what it actually means and played a few AI remixes (along with the originals).
If you missed it live, listen below:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of ECR Images
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago