LISTEN: Wrap up the week with Stacey and J Sbu

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Best of Podcast recap with Stacey and J Sbu
Best of Podcast recap with Stacey and J Sbu / ECR Images

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.

We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Kiddies Hotline: What’s something grown-ups always say that doesn’t make sense to you?

Once a week, Stacey and J Sbu allow the kiddos of KZN to share their unfiltered ideas on air.

This week, the duo asked the kids: "What’s something grown-ups always say that doesn’t make sense to you?"

Jordan spoke about his parents asking him to pull up his socks when he's not even wearing socks!

Listen to what the little ones of KZN had to say below:


Body Insecurities: How did you learn to live with them?

From skin to size to shape, there’s always that one thing we’ve wished we could change or hide.

So what happens when you finally decide to stop apologising for your body and start embracing it? Stacey and J Sbu asked you, the people of KZN, to weigh in on your turning point, that moment when you began living freely in your own skin. Research shows that true self-acceptance often grows through support, not pressure.

What helped you get there? Was it a kind word, a life event or finally seeing your worth? 

Here's what you had to say:

Crime crisis in SA: Who is really to blame?

South Africa has dropped 50 places on the Global Safety Index, now ranking below Kyrgyzstan and Ecuador. With over 5,700 murders and more than a million homes broken into between January and March 2025.

Stacey and J Sbu wanted to know: who’s really to blame? In this week’s Great Drive Debate, they asked you, the people of KZN, whether South Africa’s shocking crime rate stems from bad policing or from a deeper societal breakdown.

Are our law enforcement agencies failing us, or have communities themselves lost their moral compass? 

Here's what you had to say:


AI remixes: Hit music reimagined and a cool Drive Team tune!

Welcome to the AI genre swap revolution! Your favourite tracks are getting bizarre yet brilliant makeovers.

AI tools are now allowing users to upload songs to instantly transform them into different genres.

It's almost like a musical cosplay. Stacey and J Sbu dug into the nitty-gritty of what it actually means and played a few AI remixes (along with the originals).

If you missed it live, listen below:

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

Image courtesy of ECR Images

Show's Stories

