LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. While they’re away these last two days of the week, we’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you.

Do you remember as a child when your dad came home and you handed that TV remote over as fast as you could? Stacey and J Sbu explored the TV remote war at home and how exactly parents of today are keeping the peace.We heard from one listener who said their three-year-old tends to have more control of the remote than she does! Now that sent Stacey Norman over the edge, as a '90s kid, this is something she simply could not get behind.Stacey recently moved in with her partner, and she shared how she woke up at 5 am to watch UFC!Mbalenhle from Pietermaritzburg has her own TV in her bedroom, while the kids' TV is in the lounge. The key, according to Stacey (after chatting to Mbalenhle), is to have money and multiple TVs.Mario from Newlands East says his peace comes during the week as everyone watches whatever they want but on the weekend, its his time to shine!“Come the weekend, I don’t want to hear nobody’s [sic] excuses,” he explained.J Sbu says the TV remote handling coincides with the person who has the best seat in the lounge and the person who gets their food dished up first. “What happened to the good old days when you just sent the kids outside to play?” he said.

Moving in with your partner is a major milestone; equal parts exciting and if we’re being honest, a little daunting. Stacey and J Sbu recently explored that love might conquer all, but cohabitation comes with its own list of non-negotiables - especially if you want to keep the peace and avoid a household civil war.Finances are often the first hurdle.“When you live together, you now have double the expenses, evil,” Stacey joked. From weekly groceries that seem to vanish into thin air to the never-ending streaming subscriptions, sorting out who pays for what is essential. No one wants to be tallying up who bought the last loaf of bread or the final roll of toilet paper.Then there are the boundaries. J Sbu didn’t hold back on this one: “Nothing kills romance faster than your partner’s cousin sleeping on your couch for a week and eating all your snacks.” Whether it’s setting limits on overnight guests, agreeing on chores or carving out personal space, boundaries prevent your home from turning into a free-for-all.Finally, it’s the little quirks that can make (or break) domestic bliss. Can you handle your partner’s unusual morning rituals or their questionable approach to folding laundry? As one listener put it: “Don’t move my stuff and leave it where I can’t find it. And leave the toilet paper roll the right way!” Listeners also had their own must-haves: “You must be clean. Showering is essential. Daily. Sometimes twice a day!” and “Boundaries need to be known. We don’t allow that kind of speech in our house.”

Ever wondered what the world would look like if kids were in charge? This episode is a delightful dive into the creative minds of children as they answer the big question: “If you could create one rule that everyone had to follow, what would it be?” The answers are as imaginative as you’d expect and maybe a little bit wise, too!From the practical: “Everyone must stay in bed until nine o’clock in the morning!” to the deliciously rebellious “Ice cream for breakfast every day!", the kids don’t hold back. One young caller dreams of a world where “school must be on weekends only,” while another suggests, “Everybody must follow God.” And let’s not forget the ever-popular wish for free fast food. With plenty of laughs and a few moments that make you think, this episode is a reminder that sometimes the simplest ideas are the most joyful.

Stacey and J Sbu asked parents to share how challenging it can be to keep the romance alive amid school runs, bedtime routines and daily chaos. Date nights often fall by the wayside due to guilt or busy schedules, but maintaining connection is vital.Even simple outings, like walks or sharing ice cream, help couples stay close. Stacey and J Sbu emphasised that nurturing your relationship is essential for both partners and the whole family. If you missed it live, listen in!

