LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu 20-24 October

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Buying property in KZN: Is it still worth it?

Let’s be real, 10 years ago, buying property felt like a no-brainer. You bought, you waited, the value went up. However, fast-forward to now, and you’ve got crime, bad drainage, rising rates, and some suburbs that are literally sinking under bad service delivery.



If you’re the type who wants flexibility, less stress and doesn’t want to fight the municipality over every water leak, then renting is peace of mind. No bond, no rates, just pay your rent and go live your life.



If you’re the type who wants flexibility, less stress and doesn’t want to fight the municipality over every water leak, then renting is peace of mind. No bond, no rates, just pay your rent and go live your life. Stacey and J Sbu asked you, the people of KZN, what you think about buying property in KZN. Click below to listen to the full conversation:

Wild ways to recharge: What are your after-work pick-me-ups?

Work stress doesn’t stand a chance against the wild and wonderful after-work rituals shared by Stacey, J Sbu, and you!



From beachside dolphin-spotting and traffic jam sing-alongs to boxing out frustrations and savouring late-night cappuccinos, this episode is a whirlwind of creative mood boosters.



From beachside dolphin-spotting and traffic jam sing-alongs to boxing out frustrations and savouring late-night cappuccinos, this episode is a whirlwind of creative mood boosters. Whether it’s gaming, binge-watching comfort series or simply soaking in nature’s magic, everyone’s got a unique way to shake off the day. Dive into a world where laughter, quirky routines, and a dash of extra make every evening feel like a celebration of life beyond the grind. Listen to the full converation below:

A secret move at work that left Stacey and J Sbu divided





When Stacey and J Sbu opened the lines for their weekly “Confessions” segment, they could hardly have anticipated the storm that would follow. An anonymous confession landed in their inbox, revealing a tale of workplace sabotage that left both hosts, and their listeners, reeling. The confession, read aloud by Stacey, detailed how the anonymous sender manipulated a colleague’s calendar, causing them to miss a crucial meeting. The result? The colleague was left flustered, received a warning, and ultimately went on stress leave, while the confessor secured a long-coveted promotion. Yet, the victory was hollow, as guilt and regret soon set in. Click below to listen to the full conversation:

What valuable thing have you lost?



We heard from Lena, who misplaced her wedding ring. She unfortunately lost her husband in January 2025. Malacai from Pietermaritzburg lost an item from his cousin and still hasn’t told her!



Chris spoke about the diamond that fell out of his mom’s diamond ring. He was around 10 years old back then, his determination allowed him to spend 3 hours to search for the diamond which he found!



Listeners opened up with stories of heartbreak, lessons learned and the unexpected ways loss shapes us. Stacey and J Sbu explored it all, reminding us that what we lose often tells us as much about ourselves as what we hold dear.We heard from Lena, who misplaced her wedding ring. She unfortunately lost her husband in January 2025. Malacai from Pietermaritzburg lost an item from his cousin and still hasn’t told her!Chris spoke about the diamond that fell out of his mom’s diamond ring. He was around 10 years old back then, his determination allowed him to spend 3 hours to search for the diamond which he found! Michelle’s mother’s gift of a gold cluster set was misplaced while Mario left his laptop on top of his car and drove off, completely forgetting where it was! Listen to the full conversation below:

Image courtesy of ECR Images