LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. While they’re away these last two days of the week, we’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you.

Confession: Should Photos of the Ex Remain on the Family Walls?

Mark shared a heartfelt dilemma: after marrying his wife and moving into her home, he found the walls still adorned with family photos featuring her ex-husband and their children. Mark wonders if it’s fair to ask his wife to remove these reminders of her past, or if he’s being unreasonable. Stacey Norman and J Sbu opened the lines to listeners, sparking an interesting debate. Listeners expressed mixed feelings. Some argued that Mark’s discomfort is valid and that the photos should be taken down, especially in shared spaces, suggesting a compromise of keeping them in the children’s rooms. Others emphasised the importance of respecting the family’s history, noting that erasing the past could be hurtful, particularly for the kids.

Kiddies Hotline: Teach us a new word that you recently learnt

Stacey and J Sbu asked the kids of KZN to become teachers by sharing a new word they’ve learned this year and explaining its meaning in their own words.Nine-year-old James impressed everyone with “hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia” (ironically, the fear of long words) while Nicholas shared the word “discombobulated,” meaning confused.Other young callers chimed in with their own discoveries that we could not get over. If you missed it live, listen in!



How Email Tone Shapes Communication

Email tone is a subtle yet powerful aspect of digital communication. As Stacey and J Sbu discussed, the way a message is phrased can completely change its meaning and the recipient’s reaction. Stacey noted: “You can say the same thing in two different ways and get two very different responses.” J Sbu agreed, adding that misunderstandings often arise not from the content of an email, but from how it is delivered. Listeners shared their own experiences, highlighting the importance of clarity and intent.

Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba's journey and the unfiltered power of Don't Hold Back







In a world where vulnerability is often met with judgment, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba stands as a beacon of courage and authenticity. As the host of the Don’t Hold Back podcast, Nozibele has transformed her personal journey into a platform that not only challenges stigma but also amplifies voices that are too often silenced. Her story is one of resilience, empowerment and a relentless commitment to honesty.

