LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Dream appliances & homeowner hopes: Stacey & J Sbu’s far-fetched wishlist!

Ever wished your washing would dry, steam, and fold itself? Or that a tap could pour you a glass of wine after a long day? Join Stacey and J Sbu as they celebrate new beginnings, homeownership, and the wildest household gadgets you can imagine! From dishwashers to dream machines, our East Coast listeners share the appliances that would change their lives. Tune in for laughs, relatable rants, and a little bit of magic, only on East Coast Radio! Listen to the full chat below:

Stacey & J Sbu explore the Madlanga Commission Inquiry

Join Stacey and J Sbu as they break down the latest developments in the high-stakes Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. With expert insights from the East Coast Radio Newswatch team, this episode unpacks explosive claims of corruption, political interference, and criminal syndicates infiltrating South Africa’s justice system. Discover what’s at stake, who the key players are, and why this commission matters to every South African. Tune in below for a compelling, accessible look at a story gripping the nation.

Nushera Soodyal shares details on National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola's testimony this week





ECR NewsWatch's Nushera Soodyal sits down with Stacey and J Sbu to unpack one of the most talked-about testimonies before the commission of inquiry: National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s claims about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. Masemola testified that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision to dissolve the specialised unit in December last year was unlawful, arguing that the minister overstepped his mandate. According to Masemola, operational decisions like creating or dissolving units fall under his authority as commissioner, while the minister’s role is limited to shaping broad policing policy. For all the juicy details, listen below:

Confession: Secrets, scandals and second chances with Stacey and J Sbu



Today on Confessions with Stacey and J Sbu, listeners were taken on an emotional journey through the story of a graduate who has been unemployed for five years. The reason, however, is not what the parents believe. While they attribute the ongoing job search to a difficult market, the real cause is a secret that has weighed heavily on their child’s conscience. The confession, read aloud by J Sbu, reveals that during varsity, the confessor was arrested for drinking and driving. Click below to listen to the full confession and some words of wisdom:

Image courtesy of ECR images