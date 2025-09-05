LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Stacey and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.
As the weekend approaches, we’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments from the past week to keep your favourite duo close to your heart.
ALSO READ: LISTEN: Moving in together? Essential non-negotiables before sharing a home with your partner
Spring’s arrival inspired a wave of fresh starts and personal growth, as listeners shared their stories of renewal. From ending toxic relationships to prioritising self-care and even making bold changes like cutting off long-held dreadlocks, the focus was on letting go and embracing new beginnings.
The conversation was filled with encouragement to stop seeking validation from others and to trust in one’s own journey. With warmth and optimism, everyone was reminded that it’s never too late to reset, grow, and bloom - just like the season itself. This uplifting spirit of transformation set the perfect tone for a new chapter.
After sharing this, she asked you, who is getting the family heirloom in your home?
We heard from the youngest in the family and the oldest in the family (everyone in between too).
If you missed it live, listen in!
Listeners called in with their own tales: Tam lost a job, only to launch a thriving business days later. Katie’s almost-love story rerouted her to a better partner. “Every near miss, every setback… your story isn’t over. It’s just being rerouted,” J Sbu reminded us.
If you missed it live, listen in!
The heart of the dispute lies in grievances between the taxi industry, the eThekwini municipality, and the Provincial Department of Transport. Key issues include the attachment of operating licenses, the review of impounded vehicles, and the need for updated data on taxi routes. As negotiations stretch into their second day, there is cautious optimism for a resolution.
In an exclusive interview, Sifiso Shangase, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for Santaco, emphasised the industry’s willingness to find common ground. “When we go into negotiations, we always have to be optimistic because the objective is to meet each other halfway. It’s not a win-all approach. It should be a win-win,” Shangase said.
