 LISTEN: Unforgettable neighbour tales with Stacey and J Sbu
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

LISTEN: Unforgettable neighbour tales with Stacey and J Sbu

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

From lawn inspectors to unexpected party guests, these neighbour stories will have you in stitches and thinking twice about who lives next door.

Homeowner shares petty revenge for inconsiderate neighbours
Koldunova_Anna/iStock

When it comes to neighbourly drama, reality TV has nothing on the stories shared with Stacey and J Sbu. The duo opened the lines to listeners, inviting them to share the most bizarre, hilarious and downright jaw-dropping tales from their neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

The result? A whirlwind of anecdotes that prove truth is often stranger than fiction.

The conversation kicked off with an email from Tammy, who described her neighbour as the self-appointed “chief lawn inspector.” Every Saturday at the crack of dawn, Tammy’s neighbour would fire up his lawnmower, ensuring the entire street was awake and that no blade of grass dared outgrow his own. If anyone’s lawn looked even slightly unkempt, he’d be at their gate, ready to remind them of the suburb’s standards.

The stories only got wilder from there. Pam called in to recount the time her neighbour decided to crash a party by stripping naked in her living room. As if that wasn’t awkard enough, he later showed up at another gathering with nothing but a bow. Pam’s tales had everyone in stitches and even Stacey and J Sbu couldn’t help but marvel at the audacity of some neighbours.

J Sbu himself confessed to being the source of a neighbour’s complaint, after a night of raucous laughter and mysterious “sheep noises” that kept the whole block awake.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: How email tone shapes communication in the workplace

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of iStock

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Podcast Stacey Norman J Sbu Stacey and J Sbu

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.