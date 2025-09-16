LISTEN: Unforgettable neighbour tales with Stacey and J Sbu

When it comes to neighbourly drama, reality TV has nothing on the stories shared with Stacey and J Sbu. The duo opened the lines to listeners, inviting them to share the most bizarre, hilarious and downright jaw-dropping tales from their neighbourhoods.

The result? A whirlwind of anecdotes that prove truth is often stranger than fiction.

The conversation kicked off with an email from Tammy, who described her neighbour as the self-appointed “chief lawn inspector.” Every Saturday at the crack of dawn, Tammy’s neighbour would fire up his lawnmower, ensuring the entire street was awake and that no blade of grass dared outgrow his own. If anyone’s lawn looked even slightly unkempt, he’d be at their gate, ready to remind them of the suburb’s standards.

The stories only got wilder from there. Pam called in to recount the time her neighbour decided to crash a party by stripping naked in her living room. As if that wasn’t awkard enough, he later showed up at another gathering with nothing but a bow. Pam’s tales had everyone in stitches and even Stacey and J Sbu couldn’t help but marvel at the audacity of some neighbours.

J Sbu himself confessed to being the source of a neighbour’s complaint, after a night of raucous laughter and mysterious “sheep noises” that kept the whole block awake.