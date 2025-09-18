LISTEN: Stacey and J Sbu get KZN moving with Tamil hit on Traffic Jam

History was made on Traffic Jam with J Sbu this week! Stacey & J Sbu dropped 'Yeh Mache Indhe', and social media is buzzing! Tune in today for an iconic Kurt Darren track.

History was made on East Coast Radio this week when Stacey and J Sbu gave their listeners something completely fresh during Traffic Jam with J Sbu. At 17:25, they pressed play on 'Yeh Mache Indhe', a Tamil track by South African singer Sharmaine Deol (née Maduray) and the response was electric.

Stacey and J Sbu, who keep KwaZulu-Natal moving on East Coast Drive from 3pm to 6pm, are known for their bold and energetic playlists. However, this moment took things to another level. Listeners had to make sure they had the right station on after a Tamil track by a local artist aired on one of the province’s biggest commercial radio stations during peak drive time. Social media erupted almost instantly. Videos flooded platforms of people celebrating the historic moment. Comment sections were filled with joy as listeners expressed how proud they were to hear a Tamil song on air, especially one created by a South African artist.



Many described it as a milestone for representation and a beautiful nod to cultural diversity. The excitement isn’t stopping there. Stacey and J Sbu are keeping the Heritage Month spirit alive by turning the spotlight onto another iconic sound today. At the same Traffic Jam with J Sbu slot, they’ll be honouring Afrikaans music with a Kurt Darren favourite. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or cruising home with the show, tune in for a drive-time playlist that’s rewriting the rules and celebrating the rich cultural mix of South Africa. One day Tamil, the next Afrikaans – Stacey and J Sbu are proving that music really is for everyone.

Image courtesy of Julian Carelsen

