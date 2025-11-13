LISTEN: Siphoning petrol and selling it

A mechanic’s job is on the line when he’s forced to choose between his livelihood and his morals. What would you do in his shoes?

J Sbu is riding solo today and the confession he received was about an ethical struggle a mechanic faced. The mechanic, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that his boss routinely siphons fuel from customers’ vehicles for personal gain. 4 When the mechanic objected, his boss threatened him with dismissal. This left the mechanic torn between keeping his job, which supports his family, and standing up for what he believes is right.

The weight of conscience versus survival Listeners were quick to empathise with the mechanic’s predicament. Many acknowledged the harsh reality of South Africa’s job market, where unemployment is high and opportunities are scarce. One caller, Sean, shared a personal story about family betrayal, sharing that the truth always comes to light. He encouraged the mechanic to maintain his principles, suggesting that integrity would ultimately lead to better opportunities, even if the path was difficult. Balancing morals and practicalities Other callers, such as Byron and Leno, offered nuanced perspectives. Byron argued that compromising one’s morals for money sets a dangerous precedent, not only for oneself but also for one’s children. Leno, an HR professional, sympathised with the mechanic’s situation but advised caution. She recommended documenting objections in writing and searching for alternative employment before taking any drastic action, highlighting the importance of financial stability. Listen to the full conversation here:

