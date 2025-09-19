LISTEN: The September week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Stacey and J Sbu get KZN moving with Tamil hit on Traffic Jam with J Sbu

History was made on East Coast Radio this week when Stacey and J Sbu gave their listeners something completely fresh during Traffic Jam with J Sbu. At 17:25, they pressed play on Yeh Mache Inde, a Tamil track by South African singer Sharmaine Deol (née Maduray) and the response was electric.

Prison Overcrowding in South Africa: A Crisis Demanding Nuanced Solutions

South Africa’s prisons, built for 103,000 inmates, now hold nearly 157,000, sparking urgent debate on whether to expand facilities or rethink sentencing. On East Coast Radio, Stacey Norm argued for more prisons to protect communities, while J Sbu promoted rehabilitation and alternative sentencing, citing Norway’s lower reoffending rate.

Kiddies Hotline: Stacey and J Sbu Hear Kids’ Secrets to School Success and Top Subjects

Stacey and J Sbu invited young listeners to share their favourite school subjects and the secrets behind their academic success. The segment was filled with charming and insightful responses from children eager to reveal what helps them excel in the classroom.

Family Pressure to Have Children: Stacey & J Sbu Discuss a Listener’s Honest Confession and Reactions

Stacey and J Sbu received an interesting confession today. The confession came from a woman in her late twenties who revealed the pressure she faces at every family gathering, constantly being asked when she plans to have children. Overwhelmed by the repeated questioning, she admitted to lying to her family, telling them she cannot have children, when in reality, she simply does not want children at this time. She described feeling both guilty and relieved—guilty for the lie, but relieved that the questions had finally stopped.

Image courtesy of ECR images

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!