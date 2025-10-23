LISTEN: A secret move at work that left Stacey and J Sbu divided

When Stacey and J Sbu opened the lines for their weekly “Confessions” segment, they could hardly have anticipated the storm that would follow. An anonymous confession landed in their inbox, revealing a tale of workplace sabotage that left both hosts, and their listeners, reeling.

The confession, read aloud by Stacey, detailed how the anonymous sender manipulated a colleague’s calendar, causing them to miss a crucial meeting. The result? The colleague was left flustered, received a warning, and ultimately went on stress leave, while the confessor secured a long-coveted promotion. Yet, the victory was hollow, as guilt and regret soon set in.

Stacey’s immediate reaction was one of disbelief and dismay. “This is diabolical,” she declared, branding the act a “hot mess” and “sabotage in the workplace.” J Sbu was equally forthright, telling the confessor, “That promotion you got, you didn’t win – you cheated.” Both hosts agreed that building success on shaky ground is a recipe for future regret, with J Sbu warning, “It’s going to come and bite you one day.”

Listeners wasted no time in sharing their own stories and opinions. Celeste, one of the first callers, didn’t mince words, suggesting that if the confessor came clean, they might as well leave their job, or even the country, given how quickly office gossip spreads. Michelle, another listener, shared her own experience as a victim of workplace sabotage, ultimately finding a better position elsewhere and affirming that “nastiness doesn’t really pay very well.”

The overwhelming sentiment from both hosts and listeners was clear: while ambition is natural, undermining others for personal gain is never justified. The emotional fallout far outweighs any fleeting professional success. Stacey and J Sbu urged the confessor to take accountability, with Stacey calling for everyone to “do better” and J Sbu emphasising the importance of rebuilding trust and confidence in the workplace.

This explosive confession not only sparked a heated debate but also served as a sobering reminder of the real human cost behind office politics.

If you missed the full conversation, listen in below: