LISTEN: Richards Bay woman shares life in UAE amid unrest
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A Richards Bay woman now living in the UAE shared her firsthand account of the current unrest with Stacey and J Sbu, offering reassurance to South Africans with loved ones abroad.
Natasha Naidoo, originally from Richards Bay and now living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), spoke to Stacey and J Sbu on East Coast Radio about the reality on the ground.
While the unrest overseas may feel distant to many South Africans, Natasha and her family are experiencing it firsthand. For most of us, it is something we see through social media posts and news headlines. For Natasha, her husband and their daughter, it is part of daily life.
Safety measures and real-time alerts
Natasha explained that measures have been put in place to ensure residents remain informed and safe. They receive notifications on their phones alerting them to any potential threats, giving them sufficient time to take precautionary steps.
Working and schooling from home
At present, Natasha and her husband are working from home, while their daughter is attending school online. On a day-to-day basis, life continues largely as normal, with shopping and other daily activities still taking place.
Reassurance for South African families
She urged South Africans with loved ones in affected areas not to panic, reassuring them that they are safe. According to Natasha, what is happening in the air and what is happening on the ground are, for now, very different.
Counselling services have also been made available to residents who may require additional support during this time.
Listen to the full conversation below:
