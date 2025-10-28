LISTEN: Maintaining positive mental health with insights from a clinical psychologist

Positive mental health is not simply about being happy all the time. According to Mrs Mbali Mthembu Mensah, clinical psychologist and founder of Turning Point Mental Health Services, it is about making the right decisions and maintaining a balanced mindset, even when facing challenges. No one can remain happy constantly, but by focusing on key areas, it is possible to thrive despite difficulties

What are the five pillars of positive mental health?

Mthembu Mensah highlights five essential pillars: spiritual, physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being. Regularly asking yourself what you can do to support each of these areas helps maintain overall well-being. For example, physical health involves checking in with your body, ensuring you get enough sleep, and engaging in regular activity, as even light exercise can boost mood and reduce stress hormones.

How can self-care be realistically practised?

Self-care is about prioritising your needs and being aware of what you require at any given moment. Mthembu Mensah compares it to the advice given on aeroplanes: put on your own oxygen mask before helping others. This means checking your activity levels, sleep hygiene, and making time for leisure activities. Connecting with nature or enjoying hobbies can help take your mind off stressors.

Why is social connection important?

Belonging to a community, whether it is family, friends, or a group with shared interests, helps combat feelings of isolation. Mthembu Mensah encourages maintaining supportive relationships and seeking out positive social circles.

How can we manage our emotions and thoughts?

Paying attention to your thoughts and emotions is crucial. Journaling can provide a safe outlet for expressing feelings, and sharing with trusted people can offer support. Mthembu Mensah also recommends grounding techniques, such as using your senses to relax, and turning to spiritual practices like prayer or meditation for inner connection.