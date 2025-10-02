LISTEN: Should parents direct their children’s career paths in a changing world?

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the question of whether parents should steer their children’s career choices is more relevant than ever. Traditionally, parents encouraged their children to pursue respected and stable professions such as law, medicine, teaching, or banking.

These roles were seen as reliable paths to financial security and social standing. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically due to technological advancements, automation, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Many jobs that were once considered safe are now changing or disappearing. Machines and algorithms are increasingly handling tasks that previously required human expertise, from customer service to surgery and report writing.

This shift raises a crucial question for parents: should they continue to encourage their children to follow traditional career paths, or should they guide them towards fields like coding, engineering, and robotics that are perceived as more future-proof?

Parents of school-aged children face the challenge of balancing the need for stability with the importance of nurturing their children’s interests. Some believe in letting children follow their hearts, supporting them to excel in whatever field they choose. Others advocate for a more structured approach, encouraging children to build a strong foundation in practical subjects while still allowing room for dreams and creativity.

Real-life experiences reflect this diversity of opinion. One parent described supporting a child’s passion for marine biology, even though it is not a common or highly paid career. The child’s sustained interest over many years was nurtured through encouragement and resources, leading to genuine fulfilment. Another parent emphasised the importance of providing a safety net - ensuring children have fundamental skills to fall back on, while still allowing them to pursue their aspirations.

The consensus among many is that a balance is needed. Encouraging children to develop practical skills alongside their passions can prepare them for a world where adaptability is key.

Listen to the full conversation below