LISTEN: Parental fatigue laid bare as listeners give a voice to the exhaustion

When Stuart phoned in, his exhaustion struck a chord. Alongside other parents, his honesty turned this moment into a shared release for many listeners.

Stacey and J Sbu spoke about whether parents should be able to speak openly about regret and exhaustion without being judged, criticised or dismissed. Rather than offering neat answers, the discussion created room for complexity, vulnerability and realism, reflecting the emotional weight that often accompanies parenting.

Why is parental fatigue still so difficult to talk about? Parental fatigue is widely experienced, yet openly acknowledging it remains socially risky. The conversation addressed this tension directly by asking whether parents are allowed to voice regret without their love or commitment being questioned.

For many listeners, the issue was not about rejecting parenthood, but about recognising the strain of constant responsibility, limited support and sustained pressure. The hosts framed the discussion as a human one, centred on emotional honesty rather than moral judgement. What are the arguments for speaking openly about regret? Supporters of open dialogue during the broadcast argued that regret and love are not mutually exclusive. They maintained that a parent can feel overwhelmed or remorseful about certain aspects of their life while remaining deeply committed to their children. Research referenced in the discussion links parental burnout to chronic stress, financial pressure and inadequate support systems.

These factors can contribute to anxiety and depression, particularly when emotions are suppressed. Mental health professionals note that silence often intensifies shame, leaving parents isolated and less likely to seek help. What concerns exist around sharing these feelings publicly? The opposing viewpoint acknowledged parental fatigue as real and serious, while cautioning against public expressions of regret.

Critics raised concerns about the potential impact on children, noting that they are sensitive to parental attitudes and emotions. From this perspective, normalising regret in public spaces could unintentionally undermine a child’s sense of stability. Those holding this view suggested that such feelings may be better addressed in private, therapeutic environments rather than platforms where children could later encounter their parents’ words.

How did real parents describe their lived experiences? The most powerful moments of the broadcast came from parents who shared personal stories. Lisa from the Bluff spoke about supporting her young son and his girlfriend through unexpected parenthood.

She highlighted the role of community and compassion, explaining that judgement only deepens isolation. Her contribution reinforced the idea that parenting challenges rarely exist in isolation and that shared responsibility can ease emotional strain. What made Stuart’s call resonate so strongly with listeners? Stuart from Richards Bay delivered one of the most emotionally charged contributions. Managing three children with limited support, he described feeling close to a nervous breakdown. His voice carried exhaustion, and his admission marked the first time he had spoken openly about the extent of his fatigue.

For many listening, Stuart became a stand-in for countless parents carrying similar burdens quietly. The hosts responded with reassurance, affirming that his feelings reflected humanity rather than failure, and that reaching such a point did not negate his role as a caring parent.



How can regret exist without rejecting parenthood? Lynette from Hillcrest added nuance to the discussion by clarifying that her regret was not about having children, but about the circumstances into which they were born.

She spoke about the emotional challenge of remaining strong for her children while privately struggling to cope. Her perspective highlighted how regret can be situational rather than relational, rooted in external pressures rather than a lack of love or commitment. What does professional guidance say about parental burnout? Registered counsellor Linda Turner provided a professional context, validating parental fatigue while emphasising the lifelong responsibility that comes with choosing to have children.

She spoke about the importance of consistent boundaries and consequences as a way to reduce daily stress. Turner also stressed self-care as essential, particularly when parents feel close to breaking point. Her contribution framed support and structure as practical tools rather than idealistic concepts.