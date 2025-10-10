LISTEN: The October week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Durban student builds SA’s first Service Delivery app that's changing everything

Durban student Keyuren Maharaj, 23, has created CityMenderSA – South Africa’s first free, comprehensive service delivery reporting app. Frustrated by recurring infrastructure issues and a lack of accountability, Keyuren designed a platform where citizens can log, track, and publicly view issues like potholes, leaks, and outages. ach report generates a reference number and is mapped for public transparency, ensuring municipalities can no longer ignore complaints. Currently studying Mechanical Engineering at UKZN, Keyuren combined his technical and leadership skills to build a tool that promotes accountability, encourages civic participation, and has the potential to transform service delivery across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.



Listen to the full conversation here:

Parental leave for all parents in South Africa: Expert explains the landmark ruling





South Africa’s Constitutional Court has rewritten the rules of parenthood at work. In a landmark ruling, the court declared sections of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and UIF Act unconstitutional, opening the door for equal parental leave regardless of gender, adoption, or surrogacy. This changes not only the world of work, but also the very fabric of family life in South Africa. To unpack what this means for parents, employers, and the future, we’re joined by Legal Expert Hope Mboweni of Shepstone and Wylie. To catch up with the full conversation, listen here:

Springboks triumph & Bafana Bafana’s World Cup drama

It's time for a whirlwind ride through the world of South African sport with Nick Tatham’s latest update! Kicking things off, Nick and the team celebrate the Springboks’ nail-biting 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham, clinching the rugby championship with a points difference that left New Zealand in the dust. However, the drama doesn’t stop there! Nick dives into the tangled web of Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifying campaign, where a three-point deduction and a forfeited match have left fans clutching their calculators and biting their nails. With the team now neck-and-neck with Benin, every goal counts, and Friday’s clash against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to be a do-or-die affair. Nick’s playful banter and cheeky optimism shine through, urging Zimbabwe to “let us win this one, please!” and rallying the nation behind Bafana Bafana.



Listen to the full conversation here:

School holidays: How do you keep your kids busy?





While J Sbu struggles with the daily "Dad, I'm bored. Dad, I'm hungry", he decided to ask you, the people of KZN, what your solutions are.



With the onset of the school holidays, J Sbu has been going through a tough time with his little one. It's not anything dramatic, the kid is just bored!While J Sbu struggles with the daily "Dad, I'm bored. Dad, I'm hungry", he decided to ask you, the people of KZN, what your solutions are. One caller suggested ensuring your child plays the ENTIRE day and has a warm bath to ensure they have a good night's rest.



Listen to the full conversation here:

ALSO READ: 15 million children aged 13 to 15 are now vaping in global nicotine addiction surge

Image courtesy of ECR Images