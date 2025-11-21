LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Patriotism vs Activism: Which citizen are you during this G20 Summit?





We asked you: With the world's eyes on SA ahead of the G20 Summit, do we roll out the red carpet and be patriotic or raise our placards and become activists?



The G20 Summit brings global leaders to South Africa, spotlighting our nation on the world stage. Should citizens “keep it clean” and show unity, Patriotism, or seize this moment to demand accountability and change, Activism? Does the old saying “Don’t air your dirty laundry for the neighbours to see” still apply?We asked you: With the world’s eyes on SA ahead of the G20 Summit, do we roll out the red carpet and be patriotic or raise our placards and become activists? Here's what you had to say...

Kiddies Hotline: Sing your favourite song!





Knowing all the words to a song is like having a secret super power - you can sing it anywhere, anytime.



Have you ever had a song stuck in your head that you can sing from start to finish without missing a beat? Maybe it’s a fun nursery rhyme, a catchy pop tune, or even your favourite theme song from a cartoon!Knowing all the words to a song is like having a secret super power - you can sing it anywhere, anytime. Aunty Stacey and Uncle J Sbu asked your little ones to use their tiny voices to sing out loud.



Listen to the full conversation here:

Struggling mom dips her hand into the pot of grace



The woman, who has three children, felt a weight on her shoulders and felt the need to share her story.



Stacey and J Sbu shared her story on air and asked you to weigh in. Some people agreed with her decision, while others thought she could have asked for help.



Stacey and J Sbu received a confession from a struggling mother who took money from the collection pot at her Church.The woman, who has three children, felt a weight on her shoulders and felt the need to share her story.Stacey and J Sbu shared her story on air and asked you to weigh in. Some people agreed with her decision, while others thought she could have asked for help. Here's what you had to say...

SA’s murder rate towers over all other G20 nations





While the summit is meant to spotlight global cooperation and policy priorities, South Africa's violent crime levels have risen to the forefront of global conversation.



The country, currently holding the G20 presidency, is preparing to welcome delegates for discussions on inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reducing inequality. Conversations will also focus on ensuring food security and utilising Artificial Intelligence and innovation for sustainable development



South Africa’s murder rate of 45 people per 100,000 is more than 10 times higher than the average murder rate of other G20 countries. With the country preparing to host the 2025 G20 Summit this weekend, this stark figure has drawn intense international attention.While the summit is meant to spotlight global cooperation and policy priorities, South Africa’s violent crime levels have risen to the forefront of global conversation.The country, currently holding the G20 presidency, is preparing to welcome delegates for discussions on inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reducing inequality. Conversations will also focus on ensuring food security and utilising Artificial Intelligence and innovation for sustainable development Listen to the full conversation...

