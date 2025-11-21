LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.
We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.
Patriotism vs Activism: Which citizen are you during this G20 Summit?
We asked you: With the world’s eyes on SA ahead of the G20 Summit, do we roll out the red carpet and be patriotic or raise our placards and become activists?
Here's what you had to say...
Kiddies Hotline: Sing your favourite song!
Knowing all the words to a song is like having a secret super power - you can sing it anywhere, anytime.
Aunty Stacey and Uncle J Sbu asked your little ones to use their tiny voices to sing out loud.
Listen to the full conversation here:
Struggling mom dips her hand into the pot of grace
The woman, who has three children, felt a weight on her shoulders and felt the need to share her story.
Stacey and J Sbu shared her story on air and asked you to weigh in. Some people agreed with her decision, while others thought she could have asked for help.
Here's what you had to say...
SA’s murder rate towers over all other G20 nations
While the summit is meant to spotlight global cooperation and policy priorities, South Africa’s violent crime levels have risen to the forefront of global conversation.
The country, currently holding the G20 presidency, is preparing to welcome delegates for discussions on inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reducing inequality. Conversations will also focus on ensuring food security and utilising Artificial Intelligence and innovation for sustainable development
Listen to the full conversation...
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Image courtesy of ECR Images
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago