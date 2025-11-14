LISTEN: The November week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Nationwide shutdown: Women rally together for GBV to declared a national disaster

The G20 Women's Shutdown, led by Women for Change, coincides with the G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November. They are urging participants to avoid spending money for the entire day. The aim is to demonstrate the scale of the economic and social impact that women and LGBTQI+ individuals hold in their daily lives and what happens when their voices and labour are withdrawn.

Additionally, as part of the shutdown, participants are being called to take part in a symbolic moment of silence at 12 pm: lying down for 15 minutes to honour the 15 women who are murdered every day in this country. It’s a powerful gesture meant to reflect both the scale of the tragedy and the urgency for change. Listen to the full conversation below:

Blast from the past: What would you bring back?

A couple of days ago, we heard the big news that Top Billing, a luxury lifestyle TV show, is returning to our screens. You'll remember that it was cancelled in 2019, after having been on our TV screens for 25 years. Now, you know that Top Billing is synonymous to nostalgia, and it got me thinking.

Remember the days when airport final boarding calls were personalised? Or when a Friday night meant browsing the aisles of Mr Video, picking out a VHS or DVD for movie night?



We dove into the warm fuzzies of the past and asked you what’s the one thing that no longer exists but you wish it did? Here's what you had to say... Click below to listen to the full conversation:

National shutdown: Women for Change spokesperson tells us why social media has gone purple





After seeing social media turn purple, Stacey and J Sbu got in contact with Women for Change. Cameron Kasambala, spokesperson for Women for Change, shared details about the G20 Women's National Shutdown planned for 21 November and the plight to get gender-based violence declared a national disaster. Listen to the full conversation below:

Gregory Porter chats to Stacey and J Sbu ahead of Durban concert





Two-time Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter brings his unmistakable voice and soul-stirring sound to Durban for the very first time. Known for global hits like “Liquid Spirit”, “Hey Laura”, and “Revival”, Porter’s smooth baritone and heartfelt lyrics have made him one of the most iconic voices in jazz and soul. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of world-class music at the ICC Arena in Durban. Click below to listen to the full conversation:

