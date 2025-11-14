LISTEN: The November week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.
We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.
Nationwide shutdown: Women rally together for GBV to declared a national disaster
Additionally, as part of the shutdown, participants are being called to take part in a symbolic moment of silence at 12 pm: lying down for 15 minutes to honour the 15 women who are murdered every day in this country. It’s a powerful gesture meant to reflect both the scale of the tragedy and the urgency for change.
Listen to the full conversation below:
Blast from the past: What would you bring back?
Remember the days when airport final boarding calls were personalised? Or when a Friday night meant browsing the aisles of Mr Video, picking out a VHS or DVD for movie night?
We dove into the warm fuzzies of the past and asked you what’s the one thing that no longer exists but you wish it did? Here's what you had to say...
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
ALSO READ: LISTEN: Are holidays for rest or adventure?
National shutdown: Women for Change spokesperson tells us why social media has gone purple
Cameron Kasambala, spokesperson for Women for Change, shared details about the G20 Women's National Shutdown planned for 21 November and the plight to get gender-based violence declared a national disaster.
Listen to the full conversation below:
Gregory Porter chats to Stacey and J Sbu ahead of Durban concert
Don’t miss this unforgettable night of world-class music at the ICC Arena in Durban.
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Image courtesy of ECR Images
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
SA woman living abroad serenades her husband in public
South Africans have a way of turning everything into a show...Danny Guselli an hour ago