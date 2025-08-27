LISTEN: Moving in together? Essential non-negotiables before sharing a home with your partner

Moving in with your partner is a major milestone; equal parts exciting and, if we’re being honest, a little daunting. Stacey and J Sbu recently explored that love might conquer all, but cohabitation comes with its own list of non-negotiables - especially if you want to keep the peace and avoid a household civil war.

Finances are often the first hurdle.

“When you live together, you now have double the expenses, evil,” Stacey joked. From weekly groceries that seem to vanish into thin air to the never-ending streaming subscriptions, sorting out who pays for what is essential. No one wants to be tallying up who bought the last loaf of bread or the final roll of toilet paper.

Then there are the boundaries. J Sbu didn’t hold back on this one: “Nothing kills romance faster than your partner’s cousin sleeping on your couch for a week and eating all your snacks.” Whether it’s setting limits on overnight guests, agreeing on chores or carving out personal space, boundaries prevent your home from turning into a free-for-all.

Finally, it’s the little quirks that can make (or break) domestic bliss. Can you handle your partner’s unusual morning rituals or their questionable approach to folding laundry? As one listener put it: “Don’t move my stuff and leave it where I can’t find it. And leave the toilet paper roll the right way!”

Listeners also had their own must-haves: “You must be clean. Showering is essential. Daily. Sometimes twice a day!” and “Boundaries need to be known. We don’t allow that kind of speech in our house.”