LISTEN: Deserving or out of touch? Ministers’ salary increases sparks debate

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases for senior government officials, reigniting public debate over fairness, priorities and accountability. Ministers will receive a 3.8% increase, while provincial office bearers will see a 4.1% rise, adding tens of thousands of rands to already substantial annual earnings.

Ministers now earn about R2.8 million per year, while many Members of Parliament take home more than R1 million annually, excluding benefits and allowances. The decision comes as many South Africans grapple with high inflation, rising food and fuel prices, and persistent service delivery failures.

Public frustration during economic pressure

The timing of the increases has drawn strong criticism from the public and organised labour. Trade unions, including Atu, argue that the additional expenditure could be better directed towards urgent needs such as hiring doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers, or improving failing public services.

For many households facing unemployment or shrinking disposable income, the increases appear disconnected from everyday realities. Critics say the move undermines trust in government at a time when citizens are being asked to tighten their belts.

How frontline workers view the increases

Public sector workers have voiced particular anger. A doctor has pointed out that senior medical posts remain frozen due to budget constraints, overtime often goes unpaid, and staff shortages continue to place immense pressure on healthcare workers.

Against this backdrop, above-inflation increases for politicians have been described as demoralising. Essential workers argue that their contributions to society are undervalued, despite carrying the burden of an overstretched public system.