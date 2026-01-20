LISTEN: Deserving or out of touch? Ministers’ salary increases sparks debate
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Should politicians earning millions receive salary increases when the country faces economic hardship? Stacey and J Sbu take a look at both sides of the argument on the Great Drive Debate.
Should politicians earning millions receive salary increases when the country faces economic hardship? Stacey and J Sbu take a look at both sides of the argument on the Great Drive Debate.
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases for senior government officials, reigniting public debate over fairness, priorities and accountability. Ministers will receive a 3.8% increase, while provincial office bearers will see a 4.1% rise, adding tens of thousands of rands to already substantial annual earnings.
Ministers now earn about R2.8 million per year, while many Members of Parliament take home more than R1 million annually, excluding benefits and allowances. The decision comes as many South Africans grapple with high inflation, rising food and fuel prices, and persistent service delivery failures.
Public frustration during economic pressure
The timing of the increases has drawn strong criticism from the public and organised labour. Trade unions, including Atu, argue that the additional expenditure could be better directed towards urgent needs such as hiring doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers, or improving failing public services.
For many households facing unemployment or shrinking disposable income, the increases appear disconnected from everyday realities. Critics say the move undermines trust in government at a time when citizens are being asked to tighten their belts.
How frontline workers view the increases
Public sector workers have voiced particular anger. A doctor has pointed out that senior medical posts remain frozen due to budget constraints, overtime often goes unpaid, and staff shortages continue to place immense pressure on healthcare workers.
Against this backdrop, above-inflation increases for politicians have been described as demoralising. Essential workers argue that their contributions to society are undervalued, despite carrying the burden of an overstretched public system.
The argument for competitive political salaries
Supporters of the increases maintain that competitive remuneration is necessary to attract and retain capable leadership in demanding government roles. They argue that salaries should reflect the responsibility and complexity of managing national and provincial portfolios.
Some also suggest that fair pay may reduce incentives for corruption by limiting financial vulnerability. Internationally, countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada periodically adjust elected officials’ salaries to account for inflation and cost-of-living changes, although these adjustments are often accompanied by clear justification and oversight.
Should performance determine pay?
A growing number of South Africans are calling for performance-based remuneration in government. Under this model, salary increases would be tied to measurable outcomes, service delivery improvements and clearly defined targets.
Advocates say this would align political office with private-sector standards, where compensation reflects results rather than position alone. Critics counter that performance measurement in government is complex and risks becoming politicised without strong independent oversight.
Listen to the full conversation below:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of ECR Images
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago