LISTEN: A lit March with Stacey and J Sbu

Missed some of Stacey and J Sbu's iconic on-air moments from this past week? Don't worry, we're bringing the best bits straight to you!

Few duos do it quite like Stacey and J Sbu. Week after week, they bring the kind of honest and thought-provoking conversations that keep listeners across the province hooked. March was no different. Your faves delivered some truly unforgettable on-air moments that had everyone talking. Scroll down to relive the highlights you may have missed!

Tourism in South Africa: Is it an economic lifeline or local disruption?

Is tourism South Africa’s economic lifeline, bringing jobs and billions into the country, or is it slowly eroding local lifestyles and pricing residents out of their own communities? J Sbu painted the following picture: A German couple lands at OR Tambo. They hire a car, sleep in a guesthouse, eat at a local restaurant, book a safari, and buy beadwork from a roadside vendor. That one couple doesn’t just take photos; they inject money directly into the local economy. Tourism in South Africa contributes close to 9% of the country’s GDP and supports around 1.6 to 1.7 million jobs. That includes waiters, tour guides, drivers, housekeepers, craft sellers, taxi drivers, hotel staff, and many others. We asked you: Where do we draw the line? Should South Africa push tourism aggressively to grow the economy and create jobs, or should there be limits to protect local lifestyles, housing, and culture? This is what you had to say…

Who’s your hero and why? - The kids weigh in!

Every Wednesday, Aunty Stacey and Uncle J Sbu open the phone lines of the kids of KZN to take over.

This week, we spoke about the person you look up to. Someone who makes them feel safe, inspired, or brave enough to dream a little bigger. It could be a parent who works hard every day, a teacher who always believes in them, a sibling who stands up for them, or even a superhero they admire on TV.

We asked your little ones: Who’s your hero and why? If you missed it live, tune in below:

Gone then back: A daughter's struggle with a deadbeat dad

A father who vanished for years has suddenly slid back into his child's DMs and no, it was not to apologise, not to reconnect, but to ask for money.

This week's confessor had to take their own dad to court just to get help with varsity fees and even then he pitched up four months late with a mere R800.

Now this Civil Engineer's father is apparently in a "tight spot" and needs a favour. Stacey and J Sbu asked you if this confessor should ignore him completely or send him exactly R800 and call it even?

Here's what you had to say...

Girls outperform boys in education. What's the next step?

If you’re raising a daughter who’s thriving in the classroom, a son who might be quietly falling behind or you’re simply a parent trying to give your child the best possible start in life, this conversation is for you.



As we reflect on International Women’s Day, which was last Sunday, new insights from the Thrive by Five Index show girls in South Africa are outperforming boys in early learning and development. But what does that really mean for our children and their future? We were joined by Dr Onyinye Nwaneri from Sesame Workshop South Africa to unpack it. If you missed it live, listen in...