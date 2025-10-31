LISTEN: The last week of October 2025 with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Gen Z in the workplace: Should they adapt or should employers meet them halfway?





Across social media and workplace forums, opinions are split. Some older professionals argue that Gen Z, born roughly between 1995 and 2012, lacks resilience, discipline, and respect for hierarchy.Others praise their boldness, digital fluency, and strong emphasis on mental health and purpose-driven work.In South Africa, where Gen Z is expected to make up 40% of the workforce by 2030, this generational tension is impossible to ignore. Those who believe employers should adapt say Gen Z brings fresh ideas, values, and flexibility that modern workplaces need. Studies show that 86% of Gen Zs consider purpose key to job satisfaction, while 77% value work-life balance above all else Listen to the full podcast below:



Hotels: What do you always take home with you?





Stacey and J Sbu asked you what you enjoy popping in your bag when you leave your hotel after a stay.Thalia from Chatsworth spoke about her love for collecting sugar while Marchelle channelled her inner Ross from Friends - "take the salt, not the shaker."We heard a story about towels and another about hotel gowns. Join the conversation here:



Proteas Women make serious waves at 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup



They’ve battled through the group stage, secured a knockout berth, and shown the grit of champions, but it hasn’t been easy. From that nail-biting victory over Bangladesh to a fierce face-off with Australia, they’ve been tested every step of the way.



Heading into today’s sports breakdown, we’re turning our eyes to the ladies in green and gold, the South Africa Women’s Cricket Team, the Proteas Women, who have been making serious waves at the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.They’ve battled through the group stage, secured a knockout berth, and shown the grit of champions, but it hasn’t been easy. From that nail-biting victory over Bangladesh to a fierce face-off with Australia, they’ve been tested every step of the way. Our Sports Lead Nick Tatham broke down how the Proteas got into this position, what’s next on their journey and why this moment matters not just for women’s cricket, but for sport in South Africa as a whole. Listen to the full conversation here:

Confession: Stained undies and a 'dying' marriage





Every Thursday around this time, we detail some of the wildest confessions from the streets of Mzansi. We get YOU to weigh in on your unfiltered thoughts. Anonymous said: "I used to think marriage was the dream, flowers, surprise dates, happily ever after. What a joke. Now my life is an endless cycle of cooking, cleaning, and picking up his disgusting stained underwear off the floor. Ladies, if you think being a housewife is glamorous, wake up. There’s nothing dreamy about losing yourself in someone else’s mess. And to top it off, we can’t even have kids, so what’s left? Nothing. Absolutely nothing to look forward to.” Listen to what KZN had to say here:

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!