LISTEN: The last week of November with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared in the last week of November? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you in the last week of November 2025.

Kiddies Hotline: What were your big highlights this year?





The school year is wrapping up, the homework is slowing down, the exams are out of the way and the holidays are calling. Before we all head into summer mode, we want to hear from you.What were your big highlights this year? Maybe you nailed a tough subject, made a new friend, learned a new sport, joined a club, won an award or finally understood those tricky maths fractions. Maybe you took part in your first concert, became class monitor, improved your reading, or even just survived Grade 4; that counts too. Listen to the full conversation below:

Listen properly: Spontaneity or reservations?





Are restaurant reservations killing spontaneity? Should a night out be a spontaneous decision or a scheduled appointment?Stacey and J Sbu shared their thoughts on the matter before opening the lines to you! In between, there was a battle with the word 'spontaneity'.



Listen in below if you missed it live:

Spot the lyrics: Can Stacey and J Sbu keep up?





This is a fun, high-energy challenge where Stacey and J Sbu put their lyrical memory to the test. Each presenter will pick two of their favourite songs. The game will play a snippet of the song up to the hook, then fade out. Stacey and J Sbu tried their best to keep singing confidently from memory. At a random point, the track fades back in to check if they’re still in sync with the original lyrics. The closer they are, the better their bragging rights. If you missed it live, listen in below:

