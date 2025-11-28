LISTEN: The last week of November with Stacey and J Sbu
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared in the last week of November? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared in the last week of November? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.
We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you in the last week of November 2025.
Kiddies Hotline: What were your big highlights this year?
What were your big highlights this year?
Maybe you nailed a tough subject, made a new friend, learned a new sport, joined a club, won an award or finally understood those tricky maths fractions. Maybe you took part in your first concert, became class monitor, improved your reading, or even just survived Grade 4; that counts too.
Listen to the full conversation below:
Listen properly: Spontaneity or reservations?
Stacey and J Sbu shared their thoughts on the matter before opening the lines to you!
In between, there was a battle with the word 'spontaneity'.
Listen in below if you missed it live:
ALSO READ: More name changes could be coming to KwaZulu-Natal as applications surge across the province
Spot the lyrics: Can Stacey and J Sbu keep up?
If you missed it live, listen in below:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Image courtesy of ECR Images
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Laughing out loud with Celeste Ntuli: A chat you don't want to miss
Celeste Ntuli doesn't just make you laugh - she makes you think while yo...East Coast Breakfast 31 minutes ago
-
LISTEN: The last week of November with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago