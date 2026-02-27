LISTEN: The last week of February with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared in the last week of February? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. In the last week of February 2026, Stacey and J Sbu shared some iconic moments with you. In case you missed anything this week, we’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you.

Name and shame campaign cuts road deaths by 18%





Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, explained the impact of the campaign to Stacey and J Sbu.



KwaZulu-Natal has achieved an unprecedented 18% decrease in road fatalities during the festive season, marking the first such reduction in two decades. The Department of Transport and Human Settlements credits this success to its "name and shame" campaign, which publicly identifies convicted drunk drivers alongside their professions and locations.Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, explained the impact of the campaign to Stacey and J Sbu.

Great Drive Debate: The name and shame campaign

The Department of Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal has introduced a “Name and Shame” campaign targeting certain offenders, particularly those convicted of serious traffic violations such as drunk driving.

Under this approach, the names of convicted offenders are publicly released as part of efforts to deter dangerous behaviour on the roads.



The department argues that this tougher stance is meant to promote accountability, increase road safety, and send a clear message that reckless driving will have consequences beyond fines or jail time.



Stacey and J Sbu posed this question: Is naming and shaming a necessary wake-up call or is it public humiliation?



Here's what you had to say...

Kiddies Hotline: Do you think you should be paid to do chores?

Every Wednesday the little ones of our province melt our airwaves with their cuteness. It’s a chance for the kids of KZN to share something with us.



This week Aunty Stacey and Uncle J Sbu asked your little ones: Do you think you should be paid to do chores?



If you missed it live, here's what your smart kiddos had to say..

Confessions: “I chose financial security over my own happiness”

Every Thursday, Stacey and J Sbu detail some of the wildest confessions from the streets of Mzansi. We get YOU to weigh in on your unfiltered thoughts.



This week they heard from anonymnous who feels stuck in an unhappy relationship. Anonymous chooses not to leave to avoid having to pay all their bills on their own.



We shared the confession with you and this is how it went...