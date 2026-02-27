LISTEN: The last week of February with Stacey and J Sbu
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared in the last week of February? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. In the last week of February 2026, Stacey and J Sbu shared some iconic moments with you.
In case you missed anything this week, we’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you.
Name and shame campaign cuts road deaths by 18%
Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, explained the impact of the campaign to Stacey and J Sbu.
Here's how it went...
Great Drive Debate: The name and shame campaign
Under this approach, the names of convicted offenders are publicly released as part of efforts to deter dangerous behaviour on the roads.
The department argues that this tougher stance is meant to promote accountability, increase road safety, and send a clear message that reckless driving will have consequences beyond fines or jail time.
Stacey and J Sbu posed this question: Is naming and shaming a necessary wake-up call or is it public humiliation?
Here's what you had to say...
Kiddies Hotline: Do you think you should be paid to do chores?
This week Aunty Stacey and Uncle J Sbu asked your little ones: Do you think you should be paid to do chores?
If you missed it live, here's what your smart kiddos had to say..
Confessions: “I chose financial security over my own happiness”
This week they heard from anonymnous who feels stuck in an unhappy relationship. Anonymous chooses not to leave to avoid having to pay all their bills on their own.
We shared the confession with you and this is how it went...
