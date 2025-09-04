LISTEN: KZN Santaco spokesperson shares latest on taxi strike

In an exclusive interview, Sifiso Shangase, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for Santaco, noted that the industry’s willingness to find common ground. “When we go into negotiations, we always have to be optimistic because the objective is to meet each other halfway. It’s not a win-all approach. It should be a win-win,” Shangase said.

The heart of the dispute lies in grievances between the taxi industry, the eThekwini municipality, and the Provincial Department of Transport. Key issues include the attachment of operating licenses, the review of impounded vehicles, and the need for updated data on taxi routes. As negotiations stretch into their second day, there is cautious optimism for a resolution.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) residents are facing widespread disruption as the ongoing taxi strike, led by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), continues to paralyse transport across the province. The strike, which began in the eThekwini metro area, has left thousands of commuters stranded, businesses short-staffed, and schools struggling with low attendance.

He confirmed that some impounded vehicles have already been released after operators provided the necessary documentation. “We always say we are law-abiding citizens and want only roadworthy vehicles on the road. These vehicles were impounded because drivers didn’t have their operating licenses on hand, not because they were unfit for service,” Shangase explained.





The strike’s impact has been felt across all sectors. Local businesses, like the Bush Tavern in Umdloti, have struggled to operate with skeleton staff. “We’ve been busy since early morning, with management driving around to pick up staff so we can keep running,” said Brenton Turner, a local business owner. “For those without cars, it’s been a real struggle just to keep above water, but we’re open and doing our best.”





Listeners shared stories of hardship, with many forced to walk long distances to work or school. One parent recounted, “One of my kids didn’t make it to school. The other had to walk eight kilometres because he had a project due. I myself walked six kilometres to work.” Another listener, a teacher, described classrooms half-empty and the challenge of catching up on missed assessments: “I can’t do my job properly, and I’m not even sure if they’ll be there tomorrow. There are deadlines to be met and it’s affecting us badly.”





Shangase acknowledged the pain caused by the strike, urging both taxi operators and commuters to remain patient. “We know people have been affected in different ways. Others were intending to go for interviews and have lost out. It’s very painful and sad. We are pleading with our members to regroup and prioritise commuters.”





As talks between Santaco and government officials continue, there is hope that a resolution will be reached soon. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Shangase assured. In the meantime, KZN residents are left waiting, hoping for a swift end to the crisis that has upended daily life across the province.