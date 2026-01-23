LISTEN: January 2026 with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Deserving or out of touch? Increase approved for millionaire ministers

South Africa is once again in the spotlight after President Cyril Ramaphosa approved a 3.8 percent salary increase for ministers and members of Parliament, as well as 4.1 percent for provincial office‑bearers, a move that adds tens of thousands of rand a year to already hefty salaries.

Ministers will now take home around R2.8 million annually, while many MPs cross well over R1 million per year, even before benefits and allowances are included.



We asked you if this is deserved or out of touch and this is what you had to say...



Jan vs March: Who are you at different times of the year?

Every January, millions of us show up like new people. We’re gym-goers, early risers, budget masters, detox devotees, only for that energy to fade fast.

Turns out there’s real psychology behind this yearly personality shift. Researchers call the start of the year a “fresh start” moment: a temporal landmark that makes us feel like we can leave past habits behind and become a new version of ourselves. That sense of a clean slate gives January a motivational pump that most other days don’t have.

But here’s the catch: most of that motivation isn’t backed by habit or structure. Studies show that up to 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions are dropped within the first month, largely because we set ambitious goals without the systems to support them. And another trend in psychology suggests it’s not just about willpower, it’s about readiness, planning and the way habits are formed over time. Jumping straight into big change on January 1st often means we’re not truly prepared for the effort required.

No wonder so many of us are a different person in January, enthusiastic, hopeful, even a little extreme, only to see that version fade by March. It’s not just about losing steam; it’s about how we approach change and why the calendar alone isn’t enough to sustain it.

We asked you: Who are you in January that disappears by March? Here's what you had to say...

Civil weddings don’t erase customary marriages

South Africa’s highest court has just delivered a landmark ruling on how marriage law works when traditional customs meet modern civil law, and it could affect thousands of couples, especially here in KwaZulu-Natal, where customary marriages are common.



The Constitutional Court has clarified that a civil marriage does not erase or override an existing customary marriage. Instead, the two forms of marriage combine into one continuous legal union, and that has big implications, particularly for property rights, asset division and how matrimonial property is governed when spouses decide to enter into a civil marriage after being married under customary law.

To help us understand what this ruling actually means, especially for families and couples here in KZN, and how it might affect things like property, inheritance and asset protection, we turned to our Legal Expert on Family Law, Chulumanco Ncapai, from Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys for deeper insight. Here's what we know...