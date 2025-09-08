LISTEN: If days were dates, who would you swipe right on?

Ever wondered what would happen if the days of the week were people and you had to pick one to date? Well, Stacey, J Sbu, and their listeners did just that, and the results are as wild as a Friday night out!

Let’s start with Monday. Monday’s the overachiever in pressed chinos, up at dawn for a run, and already calling the tax man. Mikayla is “married” to Monday, saying: “Everyone says Mondays are blue, but Mondays are more of a reality check. I don’t always want it, but I need it!” Talk about commitment to productivity!

Tuesday is the reliable, steady type. Not flashy, but always there when you need them. Michelle started with Friday but quickly settled down with Tuesday, declaring: “I am married to the (most) amazing Tuesday man under the sun!” Sometimes you just need stability after a wild fling.

Wednesday? Oh, Wednesday is the cheeky midweek pick-me-up. Spontaneous, unpredictable, and always keeping things interesting. Mario’s all about that “hump day” energy, and another listener says: “Wednesday’s like, it’s midweek. It’s almost there. Guys, you can do this!”

Friday is the life of the party. Wild, fun, and maybe a little too popular for a long-term relationship. Michelle admits: “You can’t resist me,” but J Sbu warns Friday might “cheat on you.” Still, who can resist those big vibes?

Saturday is everyone’s favourite: chilled, adventurous, and the ultimate brunch date. Ranisha says: “Saturdays are wild, they’re wits, unforgettable and they are the best memories.” Stacey’s all in for Saturday, low stakes, high fun, and no work tomorrow!

And Sunday? Wholesome, romantic, perfect for lazy mornings and deep chats, just don’t be surprised if they ghost you by 6pm.