LISTEN: HPV vaccination could save your daughter's life

The National Department of Health's rollout of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations in schools represents a critical opportunity to prevent cervical cancer in future generations. Yet misconceptions about the virus and the vaccine continue to create hesitation amongst parents and guardians.

Understanding HPV and its risks

Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African general practitioner with 40 years of experience and vice chair of the Regenerative Forum of Family Practitioners, explained that HPV is a family of over 200 viruses. These are divided into low-risk strains, which typically cause warts and high-risk strains that can lead to cervical cancer.

Transmission occurs through skin-to-skin contact, not solely through intercourse. This means the virus can spread more easily than many people realise. Whilst cervical cancer remains the primary concern for women, HPV can also cause throat and anal cancers. Notably, throat cancers linked to HPV are rising faster in men than women in some countries.

The vaccination schedule and its effectiveness

The vaccine works best when administered between the ages of nine and 14, before exposure to the virus. Children in this age group demonstrate a stronger, longer-lasting immune response and require fewer doses. Those under 15 need just two doses, six months apart. Anyone aged 15 or older requires three doses over a six-month period.

Dr Coetzee also shared that adults can receive the vaccine up to age 45, though earlier vaccination provides optimal protection. The vaccine prevents infection and stops a potentially life-changing disease before it can develop.

A personal account of preventable cancer

Stacey Norman shared her experience with HPV. At 27, during a routine appointment with a new gynaecologist in Johannesburg, she underwent comprehensive screening that included an HPV test, not standard practice for women under 30.

The results revealed not just the presence of HPV, but that the cells had already mutated into cancer. Without that test, Stacey questioned whether she would be alive today. She underwent emergency surgery within days of her diagnosis.

It took until late 2024 for Stacey to receive the all-clear. The experience left her with permanent scarring and changes to her reproductive system.