LISTEN: HPV vaccination could save your daughter's life
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
“It’s about giving your child the future where preventable cancer never has a chance to start,” Dr Angelique Coetzee on HPV vaccinations.
“It’s about giving your child the future where preventable cancer never has a chance to start,” Dr Angelique Coetzee on HPV vaccinations.
The National Department of Health's rollout of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations in schools represents a critical opportunity to prevent cervical cancer in future generations. Yet misconceptions about the virus and the vaccine continue to create hesitation amongst parents and guardians.
Understanding HPV and its risks
Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African general practitioner with 40 years of experience and vice chair of the Regenerative Forum of Family Practitioners, explained that HPV is a family of over 200 viruses. These are divided into low-risk strains, which typically cause warts and high-risk strains that can lead to cervical cancer.
Transmission occurs through skin-to-skin contact, not solely through intercourse. This means the virus can spread more easily than many people realise. Whilst cervical cancer remains the primary concern for women, HPV can also cause throat and anal cancers. Notably, throat cancers linked to HPV are rising faster in men than women in some countries.
The vaccination schedule and its effectiveness
The vaccine works best when administered between the ages of nine and 14, before exposure to the virus. Children in this age group demonstrate a stronger, longer-lasting immune response and require fewer doses. Those under 15 need just two doses, six months apart. Anyone aged 15 or older requires three doses over a six-month period.
Dr Coetzee also shared that adults can receive the vaccine up to age 45, though earlier vaccination provides optimal protection. The vaccine prevents infection and stops a potentially life-changing disease before it can develop.
A personal account of preventable cancer
Stacey Norman shared her experience with HPV. At 27, during a routine appointment with a new gynaecologist in Johannesburg, she underwent comprehensive screening that included an HPV test, not standard practice for women under 30.
The results revealed not just the presence of HPV, but that the cells had already mutated into cancer. Without that test, Stacey questioned whether she would be alive today. She underwent emergency surgery within days of her diagnosis.
It took until late 2024 for Stacey to receive the all-clear. The experience left her with permanent scarring and changes to her reproductive system.
Moving beyond misconceptions
Boys can carry the virus without symptoms, whilst girls face the risk of developing cervical cancer. This is why vaccination benefits both genders.
Dr Coetzee noted that the vaccine is essential to preventing a cancer diagnosis 20 years in the future, emphasising that is not about sexual behaviour it's about giving children a healthier future where preventable cancer never has the chance to start.
Listen to the full conversation here:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: HPV vaccination could save your daughter's life
“It’s about giving your child the future where preventable cancer never ...Stacey & J Sbu 54 seconds ago
-
Durban to Johannesburg: How much does it cost to drive between the two cities in 2026
Planning a road trip between Durban and Johannesburg? Here is what drive...Danny Guselli an hour ago