LISTEN: The first week of February 2026 with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

Regret around parenting: Should you be able to admit it without being cancelled?





Should parents be allowed to say they regret becoming parents, without being cancelled?



On today’s Great Drive Debate, we’re having a sensitive but important conversation. This discussion is about honesty, not judgement and about understanding parental fatigue, not questioning love for children.Should parents be allowed to say they regret becoming parents, without being cancelled? Stacey and J Sbu shared the airwaves with you. Here's how it all went down. Listen to the full conversation below:

World Cancer Day: Clinical Exec answers the real questions

This year's World Cancer Day theme, “United by Unique,” reminds us that while every cancer journey is personal, prevention is a shared responsibility.



In South Africa, the urgency is real. The National Cancer Registry recorded 87 853 new cancer cases in 2023, with experts warning the true number may be even higher. With cancer cases projected to nearly double by 2030, early detection and prevention are no longer optional, they’re essential.



Today, we were joined by Justine Lacy, Clinical Executive at Profmed, who believes too many people are diagnosed late, not because they don’t care, but because they lack access to the right information. Today’s conversation asks one key question: how do we move from awareness to action on cancer prevention?



Listen in here...

Grammy's: Stacey and J Sbu are live... Allegedly





J Sbu anchors a very serious Grammys cross… while Stacey reports live from what starts as Hollywood glamour and slowly unravels into something else entirely. Big wins, bigger emotions, questionable interviews and a reality check no one saw coming.



It’s polished. It’s chaotic. It’s journalism-adjacent at best. The red carpet. The biggest stars in music. Absolute confusion.J Sbu anchors a very serious Grammys cross… while Stacey reports live from what starts as Hollywood glamour and slowly unravels into something else entirely. Big wins, bigger emotions, questionable interviews and a reality check no one saw coming.It’s polished. It’s chaotic. It’s journalism-adjacent at best.

Press play below:

Confession: Break his heart or save his soul?

Every Thursday, we detail some of the wildest confessions from the streets of Mzansi. We get YOU to weigh in on your unfiltered thoughts.



This week's confession was not THAT deep but Stacey and J Sbu still had opinions to share.



Listen in below: