LISTEN: The first week of December with Stacey and J Sbu
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared in the last week of November? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!
Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.
We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you in the fist week of December 2025.
US sanctions: If they try it, what will you pretend not to care about?
He followed that up with a suspension of US subsidies and financial aid to South Africa. The official statement from the South African government described Trump’s post as “regrettable” and “not substantiated by fact,” rejecting claims that any group in SA is facing systemic “genocide.”
In response, President Ramaphosa addressed the nation, calling the US move “punitive,” stressing SA’s sovereignty and affirming SA’s right to sit at the G20 “in its own name and right.”
Relations that were already tense have now escalated into a near-full breakdown of diplomatic goodwill.
Stacey and J Sbu were joined by renowned comedian Carvin H Goldstone to discuss this topic. If you missed it live, listen in!
Deterrence vs rehabilitation: KZN DoT weekly roadblocks
Week after week, the RTI teams have been out on the roads, impounding trucks, arresting offenders, and pulling unsafe vehicles out of circulation. The goal? Reduce road carnage and save lives.
As always, there are two sides to this conversation. If you missed it live, listen in!
