LISTEN: The first week of December with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared in the last week of November? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you in the fist week of December 2025.

US sanctions: If they try it, what will you pretend not to care about?





He followed that up with a suspension of US subsidies and financial aid to South Africa. The official statement from the South African government described Trump’s post as “regrettable” and “not substantiated by fact,” rejecting claims that any group in SA is facing systemic “genocide.” America just slapped us with tariffs, cut aid and offered ‘evacuation plans’ to a few Afrikaner white farmers, basically telling us we messed up. You might be asking yourself, what’s up with this beef again between the US and SA? Last week, Trump posted on social media (Truth Social) that the US would bar South Africa from the next G20 Summit , hosted in Miami in 2026, a direct reaction to what he called Pretoria’s mistreatment of white farmers, alleging “killing white people” and “human-rights abuses”.He followed that up with a suspension of US subsidies and financial aid to South Africa. The official statement from the South African government described Trump’s post as “regrettable” and “not substantiated by fact,” rejecting claims that any group in SA is facing systemic “genocide.”

In response, President Ramaphosa addressed the nation, calling the US move “punitive,” stressing SA’s sovereignty and affirming SA’s right to sit at the G20 “in its own name and right.”



Relations that were already tense have now escalated into a near-full breakdown of diplomatic goodwill.



Stacey and J Sbu were joined by renowned comedian Carvin H Goldstone to discuss this topic. If you missed it live, listen in!

Deterrence vs rehabilitation: KZN DoT weekly roadblocks





Week after week, the RTI teams have been out on the roads, impounding trucks, arresting offenders, and pulling unsafe vehicles out of circulation. The goal? Reduce road carnage and save lives.



The Great Drive delved into a campaign that’s been making waves across KwaZulu-Natal, the KZN Department of Transport’s #NenzaniLaEzweni. It’s a province-wide crackdown targeting reckless driving, illegal trucking operations, unroadworthy vehicles, and drivers operating without proper documentation.Week after week, the RTI teams have been out on the roads, impounding trucks, arresting offenders, and pulling unsafe vehicles out of circulation. The goal? Reduce road carnage and save lives. As always, there are two sides to this conversation. If you missed it live, listen in!

