LISTEN: The February week that was with Stacey and J Sbu

Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu shared this week? Fret not, we’ve got you covered!

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have a special place in the hearts of many listeners across the province. The duo have solidified themselves as a reliable source of thought-provoking and engaging conversations. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable on-air moments that resonated with you this week.

SONA: Should it have honest, bad news or polished promises?

On Thursday, the nation listened as the President delivered the State of the Nation Address. The SONA provides the President with an opportunity to reflect on the state of the nation across political, economic and social fronts - both domestically and within a shifting global context.

It is also a moment of accountability, where the Head of State reports to citizens on government’s performance and sets out the programme of action for the year ahead.

We asked you, would you rather hear HONEST bad news or POLISHED promises? Here's what you had to say...



Listen to the full conversation here:

The People's SONA with Stacey and J Sbu

The State of the Nation Address happened on Thursday, and yes, the President spoke, the country listened, and the group chats were busy.

However, before all of that, we thought, let’s actually hear from the people who live this thing every single day. No big words, no politics, no podiums. Just real South Africans, in their own voices, giving us their version of the State of the Nation.” This is the People’s SONA. Listen in:

Winter Olympics 2026: Here's the latest with Nick Tatham

Now, when you think of South Africa, you don’t exactly think snow, skis, and minus-ten temperatures. We’re more sunscreen than snow boots. But believe it or not, the Winter Olympics are underway, and yes, Team South Africa is in the mix. From ice rinks to alpine slopes, there are South Africans out there flying the flag, proving that you don’t need to grow up in the snow to compete on it.



And if you’re wondering who, where, and how on earth we ended up there, we’ve got you covered. Our Sport Lead, Nick Tatham is standing by with a look at the Winter Olympics, a special focus on Team SA, and why this is actually a bigger deal than you might think.

Here's what Nick Tatham had to say...

Kiddies Hotline: Choose your own wake-up and bed time

Every Wednesday, the little ones of our province melt our hearts and take over the airwaves with their cuteness. It’s a chance for the kids of KZN to share something with us.

This week, Aunty Stacey asked the kiddos: If you chose your own wake-up and bedtime, what would it be?

Here's what your little ones had to say...