LISTEN: Family pressure to have children (an intense confession)

Stacey and J Sbu received an interesting confession. The confession came from a woman in her late twenties who revealed the pressure she faces at every family gathering, constantly being asked when she plans to have children.

Overwhelmed by the repeated questioning, she admitted to lying to her family, telling them she cannot have children, when in reality, she simply does not want children at this time. She described feeling both guilty and relieved—guilty for the lie, but relieved that the questions had finally stopped. Stacey and J Sbu opened the discussion to their audience, inviting listeners to weigh in.

The responses were heartfelt and varied. Patty from Queensborough expressed deep empathy, noting that even after having a child, the questions often continue, shifting to when the next child will come. Patty emphasised that such personal matters should not be up for public discussion, highlighting the pain that could be caused if someone truly could not have children.

J Sbu admitted feeling uncomfortable about the need to lie, especially about something as sensitive as infertility, but acknowledged the intense pressure that can drive someone to such lengths. He pointed out that many people struggle with fertility, and lying about it can be a difficult choice, but sometimes it feels like the only way to find relief.

Another listener, Samantha from Richards Bay, shared her own approach to intrusive questions, saying she responds with humour or deflection, such as asking, “When are you going to die?” to highlight the inappropriateness of such personal enquiries. She and Stacey discussed how these questions often come from people who may not have much else to talk about, and how similar comments are made about weight or other personal matters.