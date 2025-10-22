Listen: To buy or to rent in KZN? Stacey and J Sbu start property debate

Stacey and J Sbu opened the floor to KZN’s property debate, are you team buy or team rent? Here’s what you had to say…

When it comes to putting down roots in KwaZulu-Natal, the age-old question remains: is it better to buy or rent? Stacey and J Sbu recently opened up this hot topic on their show, inviting listeners from across KZN to weigh in with their experiences, opinions, and a few surprising stories. Stacey kicked off the discussion by sharing her own journey; she’s been on both sides of the fence, having rented for years before finally taking the plunge into homeownership. “There’s something about having a place that’s truly yours,” she mused, “but I’ll admit, the process was a lot more complicated than I expected!” J Sbu, ever the voice of reason, pointed out the flexibility that renting offers, especially for those who aren’t quite ready to settle down or who value the freedom to move as life changes.

Listeners were quick to join the conversation and the phone lines lit up with passionate perspectives. One caller, Thando from Durban, argued that buying property is the ultimate investment. “You’re building equity, not just paying someone else’s bond,” she said. “Plus, you can renovate, decorate and really make it your own.” Another listener, Sipho from Pietermaritzburg, countered that renting is the smarter choice for many, especially in today’s unpredictable economy. “If something breaks, it’s not your problem,” he laughed. “And you’re not tied down if you get a job offer in another city.” The debate didn’t stop there. Others pointed out that renting can sometimes feel like “money down the drain,” especially when rental prices are high and there’s little to show for it at the end of the lease. So, what’s the verdict? As Stacey put it, “There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. It really depends on your lifestyle, your finances and your long-term plans.” J Sbu agreed, adding, “The most important thing is to do your homework and make the choice that’s right for you.”

