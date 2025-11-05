LISTEN: Are holidays for rest or adventure?

As the holiday season approaches, many find themselves pondering a familiar question: Is the ideal vacation one of pure relaxation or is it an opportunity for exploration and adventure? The Great Drive Debate with Stacey Norman and J Sbu, takes a look at the contrasting philosophies behind how we choose to spend our precious time off

The case for rest

Stacey champions the view that holidays should be dedicated to rest. According to her, the primary purpose of a break is to restore both mental and physical energy depleted over the year.

She points to psychological research indicating that true relaxation, detaching from work, sleeping more and avoiding emails, leads to measurable improvements in wellbeing. These include reduced exhaustion, better mood and lower stress levels.

Stacey further explains that the most effective holidays are those that prioritise psychological detachment and relaxation. By switching off from daily pressures and allowing oneself to unwind, individuals return to work feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The benefits, she notes, are immediate: stress levels drop and mood improves, even after just a few days of deliberate rest.

The case for adventure: Making memories through exploration

On the other side of the debate, J Sbu argues that holidays are a chance to seek novelty, challenge and meaning. He suggests that exploring new places, trying different activities and embracing adventure create richer memories and a deeper sense of fulfilment. Research supports this, showing that experiences involving exploration and challenge can boost long-term wellbeing and personal growth.

Listeners echoed this sentiment, sharing stories of hiking, kayaking and discovering new cuisines. For many, the joy of a holiday lies in doing things they would not normally do, whether that means climbing mountains or simply enjoying a meal with a view. These activities, J Sbu contends, provide lasting happiness that extends beyond the holiday itself.

Finding the right balance

While the debate was lively, several listeners suggested that the best holidays strike a balance between rest and activity. Some prefer a mix of sightseeing and relaxation, while others tailor their approach to how they feel at the time. As one caller put it, “If the tank is empty, you need rest. But if you feel energised, go out and explore.”

Ultimately, whether a holiday is for resting or exploring depends on individual needs and preferences. Both approaches offer unique benefits and the most rewarding breaks may be those that combine elements of each. As you plan your next holiday, consider what your mind and body need most, be it a peaceful retreat or an exciting adventure.

Listen to the full conversation here: