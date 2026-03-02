The legal and financial risks of failing to pay your TV licence in South Africa

Failure to comply results in immediate financial accumulation as the South African Broadcasting Corporation applies a penalty of 10% per month on all overdue accounts.

Financial and legal penalties remain the primary consequence for South Africans who fail to settle their annual television licence fees. While the relevance of this payment is often debated, current legislation mandates that any individual owning or using television receiving equipment must pay the yearly fee of R265.

What are the financial penalties for late payments?

These monthly penalties can accumulate significantly over time, reaching a maximum of 100% per annum. Once an account is deemed overdue, the public broadcaster initiates formal collection processes. According to IOL, these accounts are transferred to legal representatives for debt collection. Beyond the escalating interest, individuals found in possession of a television set without a valid licence may face a fine of up to R500.

Can you be imprisoned for not having a licence?

The legal repercussions extend beyond monetary fines and debt collection. If a person is found guilty in a court of law for failing to comply with the regulations set out by the broadcaster, they could be sentenced to a period of imprisonment. The law allows for a jail term of up to six months, and in some instances, the court may impose both the R500 fine and the prison sentence simultaneously.

How many households are currently paying their fees?

Data regarding compliance shows a significant gap between the number of television owners and those who contribute to the funding of the public broadcaster. Previous reports indicate that fewer than 20% of households in South Africa are currently paying their licence fees. This low compliance rate persists despite the original intention of the fee, which was designed to provide essential funding for the SABC and to support the production of local programming.

Is the government changing the current funding model?

The relevance of the traditional licence fee is a subject of active discussion within the government, particularly as streaming services and digital content platforms become more prevalent. The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has noted that several different ideas are being shared regarding the most effective model for future funding. The government is currently looking into possible alternatives to the existing licence fee system.

Why is the current system being questioned?

One of the primary reasons for the ongoing debate is the economic impact on South African households. While the minister has stated that the responsibility of the department is to remain mindful of various factors, there is a clear recognition that many citizens doubt the necessity of the fee in the modern era. However, until these legislative changes are formalised and new models are implemented, the existing requirements remain the law of the land.