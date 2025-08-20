KZN woman wins Lotto after raising siblings alone
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A devoted sister and caregiver won big in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, changing her family's life forever with a R10 million windfall.
A devoted sister and caregiver won big in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, changing her family's life forever with a R10 million windfall.
In a heartwarming tale of resilience and hope, a KwaZulu-Natal woman's life is about to take a dramatic turn for the better. This devoted sister and caregiver has just won a staggering R10 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, and her future is looking brighter than ever.
This remarkable woman's journey is one of selflessness and dedication. After losing her parents at a tender age, she took on the responsibility of caring for her four younger siblings, putting their needs before her own.
Her love and devotion to her family have been her guiding force, and now, her luck is about to change their lives forever.
With her winnings, this Lotto Plus 2 multimillionaire plans to give her children the best education possible and invest in their future.
According to TimesLIVE, she also intends to support her siblings in furthering their studies, ensuring that they have every opportunity to succeed. "This win is a new start for me and my family," she said, beaming with joy. "It's not only a turning point for myself but for all of us."
The winner's story is a testament to the power of hope and perseverance. Despite facing adversity, she never gave up on her dreams and now, her luck has changed.
She encourages others to "keep playing and stay hopeful, as their lucky break could be just around the corner." Her words are a reminder that good things come to those who wait, and that sometimes, all it takes is a little bit of faith and determination.
As the winner embarks on this new chapter in her life, she has been offered support and guidance to help her navigate her newfound wealth. Free trauma counselling and financial advice are just a few of the resources available to her, ensuring that she and her family make the most of their windfall.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza aptly summed up the impact of this win, saying, "It's amazing how such significant multi-million-rand wins are able to rewrite the future of an entire family, with new opportunities unlocked even for the next generation."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Images courtesy of iStock
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago