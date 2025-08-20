KZN woman wins Lotto after raising siblings alone

In a heartwarming tale of resilience and hope, a KwaZulu-Natal woman's life is about to take a dramatic turn for the better. This devoted sister and caregiver has just won a staggering R10 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, and her future is looking brighter than ever.

This remarkable woman's journey is one of selflessness and dedication. After losing her parents at a tender age, she took on the responsibility of caring for her four younger siblings, putting their needs before her own.

Her love and devotion to her family have been her guiding force, and now, her luck is about to change their lives forever.

With her winnings, this Lotto Plus 2 multimillionaire plans to give her children the best education possible and invest in their future.

According to TimesLIVE, she also intends to support her siblings in furthering their studies, ensuring that they have every opportunity to succeed. "This win is a new start for me and my family," she said, beaming with joy. "It's not only a turning point for myself but for all of us."

The winner's story is a testament to the power of hope and perseverance. Despite facing adversity, she never gave up on her dreams and now, her luck has changed.

She encourages others to "keep playing and stay hopeful, as their lucky break could be just around the corner." Her words are a reminder that good things come to those who wait, and that sometimes, all it takes is a little bit of faith and determination.

As the winner embarks on this new chapter in her life, she has been offered support and guidance to help her navigate her newfound wealth. Free trauma counselling and financial advice are just a few of the resources available to her, ensuring that she and her family make the most of their windfall.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza aptly summed up the impact of this win, saying, "It's amazing how such significant multi-million-rand wins are able to rewrite the future of an entire family, with new opportunities unlocked even for the next generation."