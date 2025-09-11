KZN town emerges as semigration hotspot for South Africans

Underberg is witnessing a significant influx of newcomers, driven by the semigration trend sweeping across South Africa. Property experts confirm that the picturesque town, nestled in the Southern Drakensberg, is attracting young families and retirees from major urban centres, including the Western Cape, who are drawn to its affordable property prices and tranquil lifestyle.

The town's appeal extends to a diverse range of buyers, reports BusinessTech. Young families are relocating from cities like Johannesburg, Durban and the Western Cape, purchasing homes in the R1.5 million to R2 million price bracket. Retirees, on the other hand, tend to opt for properties up to R3 million.

According to Angela Walker, area principal of Pam Golding Properties in Underberg, the area is seeing a healthy mix of new arrivals, with many relocating for new job opportunities or the flexibility of working from home.

Underberg's blend of space and value for money is proving to be a major drawcard. Freestanding homes on large stands, typically selling between R1.5 million and R4 million, are in high demand. The town's outdoor lifestyle, with activities like trout fishing and canoeing, adds to its appeal. Its proximity to Pietermaritzburg and Durban, just two and three hours away, makes it an attractive option for those seeking a peaceful setting without sacrificing accessibility.

The property market in Underberg is supported by strong rental demand, with many newcomers choosing to rent before committing to buying. Smallholdings are also in demand, with prices ranging from R3.2 million to R12 million, depending on size, position and features.

Affordability is a major factor in Underberg's appeal. With properties offering exceptional value compared to city house prices, it's no surprise that young families and retirees are choosing to settle in the area.