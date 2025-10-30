KZN teen pregnancy: Over 26k children pregnant in 8 months

According to Ntuli, between April and December of 2024, 26,515 teenage girls fell pregnant. These girls were between 10 and 19 years old.

When did Ntuli reveal these statistics?

Speaking at the launch of the four-year strategy to address child and teenage pregnancy and HIV/Aids in KZN, Ntuli declared war on older men who impregnate these girls.

The event is aimed at protecting children and defending the country’s future, reported TimesLIVE.

“We must take an equally frank and fearless stance against the perpetrators. Those who prey on our children must know they will face the full, unrelenting might of the law. There can be no hiding place and no forgiveness for those who steal a child’s future,” Ntuli said.

Why is it important to raise awareness about teen pregnancy in KZN?

He noted that failure to address child pregnancy and HIV will continue to hinder KZN’s potential to grow into a thriving province. The Premier explained that pregnancy is robbing the province’s youth of their childhood and future. Adding that it fuels a cycle of poverty and poor health that continues with generations.

“Let us be frank: when a 12-year-old child becomes a mother, it is not a personal failure; it is our collective failure. It is a sign of a society failing to protect its most vulnerable,” said the Premier.

He stressed the importance of educating young girls about their rights and the relevance of strengthening the justice system to shield the youth.

“To the law enforcement officers: please be the shield for our children, and we owe it to you to prioritise these cases of gender-based violence and statutory rape. Ensure that justice is not just done but is seen to be done swiftly and certainly.”